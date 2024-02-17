Dressed in African Brand — Hanifa, Jenee Naylor was the ‘Belle of the Ball’ at her 1st Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala

The Belle of the Ball: American style expert — Jenee Naylor stunned in a crisp white Hanifa ball gown at her debut Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala appearance in Los Angeles, California.

Owned by Nairobi-born Anifa Mvuemba, Hanifa is a US-based women’s luxury brand built in Washington D.C. that has dressed several A-list celebrities including Beyonce, Keke Palmer, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Bella Hadid.

Black Americans represent nearly 15% of the American population; the Fifteen Percent Pledge is a non-profit organization that works with retailers to implement meaningful change and create greater equity for black businesses through a contractual 15% commitment of their annual spend to Black businesses.

Jenee graced the event in honour of screen diva Tracee Ellis Ross with Influencer management firm — Kensington Grey Agency Inc. and veteran beauty brand, Revlon. She paired her gorgeous sleeveless outfit with a pixie haircut, smokey eyes, Rumberry lips, and a layered neckpiece consisting of a bold choker and a chain with a cross pendant.

Get ready with Jenee for the gala, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Spot Jenee with luminaries at the event — Danessa Myricks, Jackie Aina, Tracee Ellis Ross, The Yusufs and more — when you swipe through the carousel below:

