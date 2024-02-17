Connect with us

Dressed in African Brand — Hanifa, Jenee Naylor was the 'Belle of the Ball' at her 1st Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala

For Her Debut at Paris Haute Couture Week, Temi Otedola Showed Out in Luxe Pieces You Must See

LEGACY: 40 Megastars Cover British Vogue's Epic March Issue in Honour of Ghanaian Edward Enninful

Unveiling the Exquisite Details of Veekee James' Civil Wedding Lewks with Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe | WATCH

All The Must-See Looks From Fashionista Guests at Veekee James & Femi Atere's Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Tyla Made History in Custom Versace at the 66th Grammy Awards | WATCH

MAJOR: Fantasia's Grammy Homage to Tina Turner Outfit is from Nigerian Designer — Matopeda

Ayra Starr & Tyla Seen Posing in Synergy at YouTube's Afrobeats Pre-GRAMMYs Party

Bonang Matheba was Pretty Sassy at the New 'Talk Your Worth' Podcast Launch by L'Oréal Paris

Unveiling Vanessa Gyimah's Glamorous Slay at Sephora Collection’s Exclusive Launch Party | WATCH

Dressed in African Brand — Hanifa, Jenee Naylor was the ‘Belle of the Ball’ at her 1st Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala

The Belle of the Ball: American style expert — Jenee Naylor stunned in a crisp white Hanifa ball gown at her debut Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala appearance in Los Angeles, California.

Owned by Nairobi-born Anifa Mvuemba, Hanifa is a US-based women’s luxury brand built in Washington D.C. that has dressed several A-list celebrities including Beyonce, Keke Palmer, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Bella Hadid.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JENEE’ (@jeneenaylor)

Black Americans represent nearly 15% of the American population; the Fifteen Percent Pledge is a non-profit organization that works with retailers to implement meaningful change and create greater equity for black businesses through a contractual 15% commitment of their annual spend to Black businesses.

Jenee graced the event in honour of screen diva Tracee Ellis Ross with Influencer management firm  Kensington Grey Agency Inc. and veteran beauty brand, Revlon. She paired her gorgeous sleeveless outfit with a pixie haircut, smokey eyes, Rumberry lips, and a layered neckpiece consisting of a bold choker and a chain with a cross pendant.

Get ready with Jenee for the gala, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JENEE’ (@jeneenaylor)

Spot Jenee with luminaries at the event Danessa Myricks, Jackie Aina, Tracee Ellis Ross, The Yusufs and more when you swipe through the carousel below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JENEE’ (@jeneenaylor)

CREDITS

Talent: @jeneenaylor

Dress: @hanifaofficial & @hanifabridal 

Glam: @revlon in partnership with @kensingtongrey

Bag: @larallan @collective.agencyla

Shoes: @thekendallmiles

Photos: @byjoshd

