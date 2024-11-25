Beauty
Veekee James Atere Stuns in a Gorgeous Ensemble from Wanni Fuga’s Latest Collection
Veekee James Atere was elegantly dressed in a stunning ensemble from Wanni Fuga‘s latest collection at a recent speaking engagement London. The classy set featured an ethereal organza blouse paired with pleated patterned trousers just like the ones Chioma Ikokwu rocked to close the brand’s runway show in October.
Veekee paired the look with a back bun and nude makeup. Watch her strut, hit the ▶️ button below:
CREDITS
BellaStylista: @veekee_james
Outfit: @wannifuga
Hair: @adefunkeee_salon
Makeup: @preciousbeattiee
Photos & Videos: @veekee_james