Veekee James Atere Stuns in a Gorgeous Ensemble from Wanni Fuga’s Latest Collection

Veekee James Atere was elegantly dressed in a stunning ensemble from Wanni Fuga‘s latest collection at a recent speaking engagement London. The classy set featured an ethereal organza blouse paired with pleated patterned trousers just like the ones Chioma Ikokwu rocked to close the brand’s runway show in October.

Veekee paired the look with a back bun and nude makeup. Watch her strut, hit the ▶️ button below:

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @veekee_james

Outfit: @wannifuga

Hair: @adefunkeee_salon

Makeup: @preciousbeattiee

Photos & Videos: @veekee_james

