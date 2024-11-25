Veekee James Atere Stuns in a Gorgeous Ensemble from Wanni Fuga’s Latest Collection

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Veekee James Atere was elegantly dressed in a stunning ensemble from Wanni Fuga‘s latest collection at a recent speaking engagement London. The classy set featured an ethereal organza blouse paired with pleated patterned trousers just like the ones Chioma Ikokwu rocked to close the brand’s runway show in October.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

Veekee paired the look with a back bun and nude makeup. Watch her strut, hit the ▶️ button below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @veekee_james
Outfit: @wannifuga
Hair: @adefunkeee_salon
Makeup: @preciousbeattiee

Photos & Videos: @veekee_james

