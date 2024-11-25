Glamour & Elegance: EMY Africa Awards 2024 Brings Together Ghana and Nigeria in Style

The 9th edition of the EMY Africa Awards brought together Ghanaians and Nigerians for an unforgettable night at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre, where cultures, talent, and excellence were celebrated in grand style.

Hosted by Nigeria’s Frank Edoho and Ghana’s Berla Mundi, the event was elevated even further by red carpet hosts Doreen Avio and Uti Nwachukwu, who brought their own charm to the evening.

No EMY Africa Awards would be complete without its jaw-dropping fashion moments. Ghanaian actress and model, Nana Akua Addo wowed in a metallic silver creation by Hacchic Couture, while Juliet Ibrahim looked stunning in an effortlessly chic black gown. Lydia Forson combined comfort and elegance in her minimalist black dress, and Richard Mofe–Damijo exuded regal charm in an outfit by Outspoken. Enioluwa turned heads with a nod to Ghanaian tradition, sporting a stunning piece that celebrated the host country.

The fashion bar was set high, with everyone bringing their A-game. Keep scrolling to see our favourite looks from the event

Nana Akua Addo

RMD

Doreen Avio

Enioluwa

Uti Nwachukwu

Juliet Ibrahim

Frank Edoho

Latasha Ngwube

Lydia Forson