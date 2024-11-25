Connect with us

Scoop Style

Glamour & Elegance: EMY Africa Awards 2024 Brings Together Ghana and Nigeria in Style

Beauty Movies & TV Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Yvonne Okoro is 40, Fabulous & Serving Aqua Blue Glam in Her Birthday Shoot

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

"Flamboyantly Gidi” Took Over the Red Carpet at "Suspicion" Premiere – See All the Looks

Beauty Scoop

From South Africa to Namibia: Meet Africa's Miss Universe Queens

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Hey Softies! Simi & Adekunle Gold’s Daughter Deja’s Mini Vlog is Too Cute

Beauty Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Brown on Melanin! Nancy Isime's Monochrome Look is Pure Elegance | See Photos

Music Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Yemi Alade is a Beautiful Sight in Yellow at CNN’s African Voices 15th Anniversary | See Photos

Music Scoop

Tems Joins John Legend on "Ordinary People" Remix for "Get Lifted" 20th Anniversary Edition

Music Scoop

Here’s Why Band Aid’s New Remix of “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” Has Fuse ODG & Ed Sheeran Speaking Out

BN TV Inspired Living Scoop

Keke Palmer Gushes About Baby Leo & Shares Powerful Advice from Nicki Minaj on “The Tonight Show” 

Scoop

Glamour & Elegance: EMY Africa Awards 2024 Brings Together Ghana and Nigeria in Style

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The 9th edition of the EMY Africa Awards brought together Ghanaians and Nigerians for an unforgettable night at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre, where cultures, talent, and excellence were celebrated in grand style.

Hosted by Nigeria’s Frank Edoho and Ghana’s Berla Mundi, the event was elevated even further by red carpet hosts Doreen Avio and Uti Nwachukwu, who brought their own charm to the evening.

No EMY Africa Awards would be complete without its jaw-dropping fashion moments. Ghanaian actress and model, Nana Akua Addo wowed in a metallic silver creation by Hacchic Couture, while Juliet Ibrahim looked stunning in an effortlessly chic black gown. Lydia Forson combined comfort and elegance in her minimalist black dress, and Richard MofeDamijo exuded regal charm in an outfit by Outspoken. Enioluwa turned heads with a nod to Ghanaian tradition, sporting a stunning piece that celebrated the host country.

The fashion bar was set high, with everyone bringing their A-game. Keep scrolling to see our favourite looks from the event

Nana Akua Addo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NANA AKUA ADDO (@nanaakuaaddo)

RMD

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Doreen Avio

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Enioluwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Uti Nwachukwu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Juliet Ibrahim

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Frank Edoho

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Latasha Ngwube

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Lydia Forson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php