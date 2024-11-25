Yvonne Okoro is 40, Fabulous & Serving Aqua Blue Glam in Her Birthday Shoot

Turning 40 is a big deal, and Yvonne Okoro is making sure her milestone birthday is nothing short of spectacular!

The Ghanaian-Nigerian actress marked her 40th birthday today with a stunning photoshoot that’s got us nodding in admiration. Rocking an aqua-blue fitted gown, bold statement earrings, and a sleek bun, Yvonne looked effortlessly gorgeous—proving that 40 is, indeed, fabulous.

She kept the caption simple and sweet: “40! 🎂💐🍾”—because honestly, the photos said it all.

If you’ve been following Yvonne’s career, you know she’s been doing amazing things. Most recently, she starred in the Ghanaian-Nigerian film “One Night Guests” with a cast full of Ghanaian actors and Nollywood stars like Majid Michael, James Gardiner, Roselyn Ngissah, Lasisi Elenu, Akah Nnani, Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme, and Nonso Adika–Afolabi.

Check out more of her fabulous birthday shoot below—you’re going to love it