Connect with us

Beauty Movies & TV Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Yvonne Okoro is 40, Fabulous & Serving Aqua Blue Glam in Her Birthday Shoot

Beauty Scoop

From South Africa to Namibia: Meet Africa's Miss Universe Queens

Beauty Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Brown on Melanin! Nancy Isime's Monochrome Look is Pure Elegance | See Photos

Beauty Style

Lupita Nyong'o Shines at the Academy's Governors Awards with a Breathtaking Afrocentric Updo

Beauty BN TV Events Music Style

Tyla Shines in Aaliyah's Iconic Roberto Cavalli Dress at MTV EMAs [WATCH]

Beauty Inspired News Scoop

Chidimma Adetshina Says, "I Came, I Saw, I Shook the Universe," and She Did!

Beauty Promotions

Your Black Friday Haul Just Got Better; Discover Professional Haircare Products on Jumia

Beauty Living Scoop Style

Inside Chidimma Adetshina's Historic Miss Universe Journey: The Major Highlights

Beauty Style

Margret Chola is a 'Legendary Glamma' and Style Star, Courtesy Her Stylist Granddaughter

Beauty Inspired News

Chidimma Adetshina Makes History as Miss Universe First Runner-Up! A Proud Moment For Nigeria

Beauty

Yvonne Okoro is 40, Fabulous & Serving Aqua Blue Glam in Her Birthday Shoot

Avatar photo

Published

43 mins ago

 on

Turning 40 is a big deal, and Yvonne Okoro is making sure her milestone birthday is nothing short of spectacular!

The Ghanaian-Nigerian actress marked her 40th birthday today with a stunning photoshoot that’s got us nodding in admiration. Rocking an aqua-blue fitted gown, bold statement earrings, and a sleek bun, Yvonne looked effortlessly gorgeous—proving that 40 is, indeed, fabulous.

She kept the caption simple and sweet: “40! 🎂💐🍾”—because honestly, the photos said it all.

If you’ve been following Yvonne’s career, you know she’s been doing amazing things. Most recently, she starred in the Ghanaian-Nigerian film “One Night Guests” with a cast full of Ghanaian actors and Nollywood stars like Majid Michael, James Gardiner, Roselyn Ngissah, Lasisi Elenu, Akah Nnani, Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme, and Nonso AdikaAfolabi.

Check out more of her fabulous birthday shoot below—you’re going to love it

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yvonne Okoro (@yvonneokoro)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php