Anticipate the Thrills of the EMY Africa Awards in Accra Through Dami & Oluwadunsin's Lens 

Hey BNers, it’s Damilola here and guess what? This weekend, Oluwadunsin and I will be celebrating men at the 9th EMY Africa Awards on Sunday, 24th November, 2024, at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.

Exciting? We know!

It promises to be an unforgettable night of excellence and inspiring greatness, and boy! We cannot wait to take it all in. Our very own “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” anchor, Frank Edoho will be hosting the EMY Awards night alongside Ghana’s finest, Berla Mundi.

We’re also going to enjoy live performances from Chike and Ghanaian artists Beccafrica and Kidimusic. It’s going to be a night of glitz, glamour, stunning red carpet looks, dance, music and, of course, awards. And you know that all these will be captured through our camera lens.

We also aim to see the beautiful city if Accra, and you don’t want to miss this! Follow our coverage across all bellanaija platforms. Also check Damilola and Oluwadunsin‘s  Instagram pages for more.

