Scale up your Success: Get ready for the Selar & BellaNaija Women’s Day Exclusive Seminar!

In celebration of Women’s Month, Selar, one of Africa’s leading digital platforms for creators and entrepreneurs, in partnership with BellaNaija, presents an exclusive webinar, “Proven Strategies for Building and Scaling a Thriving Brand.”

This special event is set to take place on March 27, 2025, at 5 PM WAT and aims to equip female entrepreneurs, content creators, and business owners with practical insights on building brands that not only survive but thrive.

The lineup is nothing short of stellar: Alma Asinobi (Founder, Kaijego), Daniella Afram (Ghanaian Content Creator), Barbara Nzovu (Kenyan Finance Coach), Njideka Agbo (Founder, GLANN Media Consults), and Oluwadunsin Sanya (Head of Editorial & Innovation, BellaNaija). Each of them brings years of experience and a commitment to seeing more women build brands that stand the test of time.

These accomplished women will share their expertise, experiences, and proven strategies for navigating branding, marketing, and financial management in today’s competitive landscape. Attendees will gain actionable knowledge on brand positioning, pricing strategies, intellectual property protection, and audience engagement.

As Africa’s leading digital platform for creators and entrepreneurs, Selar provides a seamless way for business owners to sell digital products, courses, and services globally. With a mission to empower businesses across the continent, Selar also provides the tools needed to scale and thrive in today’s digital economy.

For women who have longed for a roadmap to navigate branding, marketing, and financial management, whether you’re a business coach in Lagos, a fashion designer in Nairobi, or a digital marketer in Accra, this session is for you.

The world is moving fast, but this Women’s Month, we pause to learn, grow, and equip ourselves with the tools to build something truly remarkable. This Women’s Month, Selar and BellaNaija invite all female entrepreneurs and creatives to take part in this transformative conversation designed to elevate their brands and businesses.

Event Details:

Title: Proven Strategies for Building and Scaling a Thriving Brand

Date: March 27, 2025

Time: 5 PM WAT

Venue: Live on YouTube

Click here to secure your spot.



At Selar, we’ve prioritized creating impactful learning experiences for entrepreneurs and creators, and over the last three years, conversations like this have been at the heart of that mission; said Lydia George, Head of Socials and Media, Selar. Partnering with BellaNaija for this Women’s Day special is another step in our commitment to equipping female entrepreneurs with the strategies they need to build and scale thriving brands. We’re excited for this session and even more excited for the impact it will have on women across Africa.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Selar’s IWD Masterclass