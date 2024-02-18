75 Years Forged in Steel: Dorman Long Engineering Celebrates Legacy

One of Nigeria’s leading steel engineering and fabrication companies, Dorman Long Engineering Limited, celebrated its 75th anniversary in grand style. On February 13th, they celebrated this milestone with a glittering event at Terra Kulture, Lagos, showcasing their rich history and unwavering commitment to continued growth and innovation.

From its humble beginnings in 1949 as part of the British Steel Corporation, Dorman Long is said to have weathered the storms of colonialism and military rule, emerging as a thriving Nigerian company. 75 years later, its success speaks about its strength, resilience, and adaptability.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate 75 years of service to Nigeria. This milestone is proof of Dorman Long’s dedication as well as the hard work of our employees, partners, and stakeholders,” said Engr. Chris Ijeli, Dorman Long’s Managing Director/CEO. He emphasised their positive impact on communities, citing iconic projects like the First Niger Bridge and vital infrastructure contributions. Notably, Dorman Long has transitioned from building essential structures to becoming a full-service engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance company, ensuring their impact continues to shape Nigeria’s future.

Timi Austen-Peters, Chairman of Dorman Long Engineering, unveiled the company’s ambitious vision for the future. He outlined plans for expanding their services, investing in technology and skills development, and fostering partnerships to achieve even greater things. He emphasised their commitment to supporting the entire Nigerian economy and partnering with the government and industry leaders to achieve mutual goals.

A New Brand Identity Reflects Progress

At the event, Dorman Long unveiled a new logo and brand identity, reflecting their continued evolution and commitment to progress. The theme of the new identity, “Forged in Steel,” embodies their core values of strength, resilience, and unwavering support. The logo, inspired by fabricated steel beams, represents their strength and fluidity while retaining a sense of heritage.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including government officials, industry leaders, and partners. H.E. Uba Maigari Ahmadu, Minister of State for Steel Development, applauded Dorman Long’s commitment to excellence and collaboration, highlighting their role in shaping the future of Sub-Saharan Africa.

The evening featured performances by Nigerian superstar Flavour, BAP Productions, Precious Emmanuel, and Seun Abutu, ending with a celebratory cocktail reception. The event concluded with a message of optimism and hope for the future, emphasising Dorman Long’s continued dedication to shaping the Nigerian industrial landscape for generations to come.

See photos from the event below:





