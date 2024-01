The director of “Blood Vessel” movie, Moses Inwang is set to release a hilarious romantic movie titled “Dead Serious” just in time for Valentine’s Day. This movie is set to hit cinemas nationwide on February 9 and features Nkem Owoh, Deyemi Okolanwon, Sharon Ooja, Tomama, and Sabinus, among others.

Watch the trailer below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moses Inwang (@sneezemankind)

