Davido Says His First Dream was to be a Record Producer & Engineer – Watch the "Business Untitled Podcast"

Afrobeats superstar Davido is a guest on the African edition of the “Business Untitled” podcast with hosts Mike Novogratz, David Barry and Mel Carter. In this episode, the Grammy nominee reflects on the driving forces behind his musical journey and his determination to defy expectations, despite his privileged upbringing.

During the conversation, Davido shares insights into his collaborations with artists like Chris Brown, Kizz Daniel, and Zlatan, highlighting them as his favourite collaborators. Listeners also gain deeper insights into Davido’s journey, including the strategies that propelled his rapid rise to fame and the remarkable moment when his fans gifted him a sum of $600,000 for his birthday.

The Business Untitled podcast offers interviews with successful entrepreneurs and business leaders, exploring their journeys and the secrets behind their achievements.

Watch him share details of how his fans sent him $600,000 on his birthday:

 

The strategy to his fame:

 

His favourite artists to collaborate with:

 

Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur, a business professional, or a fan of Davido, this special episode offers valuable insights into building a successful brand and navigating the complexities of various industries from the perspective of an international icon.

Watch the full episode here:

