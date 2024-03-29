Inside the Exclusive Skin Brunch: Inspiring Stories and Unforgettable Moments

The inaugural Skin Brunch held at So Social House in Lagos, Nigeria on March 17th, 2024, was a significant occasion. It celebrated exceptional women in entertainment and fashion and stood as a testament to the vision crafted by actress and producer Beverly Naya nearly a year prior.

This gathering, conceived with the noble aim of celebrating and acknowledging inspiring, audacious, and remarkable women, surpassed all expectations. Every attendee was intended to feel genuinely valued, and the overwhelming response affirmed the success of this endeavor.

The event kicked off with a gathering of inspiring and renowned guests, including Osas Ighodaro, Sharon Ooja, Chioma Ikokwu, Fade Ogunro, Michelle Dede, Linda Ejiofor, Folu Storms, Mimi Onalaja, Abimbola Craig, Temidayo Abudu Makanjuola, Enado Odigie, Linda Osifo, Erica Nlewedim, Damilola Adegbite, Stephanie Coker, Beverly Osu, and Kaylah Oniwo, among others, enjoying specially crafted cocktails from our brand sponsor Beefeater Gin. This was followed by an intimate photoshoot with Emmanuel Oyeleke. During the shoot, the ladies wrote inspiring notes to themselves, which were later incorporated into their pictures.

Next, there was a panel featuring Osas Ighodaro, Michelle Dede, Folu Storms, and Beverly Naya as the moderator, discussing the topic “Embracing Your Authenticity in a World That Constantly Pressures You to Conform.” It proved to be a deeply moving and vulnerable discussion, with the panelists sharing personal experiences and uplifting words that brought everyone closer together.

The day continued with a delectable four-course brunch curated by Chef Vee, followed by games where guests won KO By Kaylah candles. The afternoon concluded on a joyful note, with smiles and laughter, complemented by special gift boxes provided by our brand sponsor, Nivea.

From the creation of the Skin Documentary to the upcoming Skin Talk, Skin Conversations, and now Skin Brunch, there is immense pride in the diverse initiatives that have emerged around #Skin. Each initiative offers a unique opportunity to inspire and celebrate our diverse shades, highlighting the uniqueness and brilliance within each of us.

The day was filled with positive energy and happiness as guests shared their stories and celebrated each other’s journeys. Overall, it was a memorable experience, and there is anticipation for hosting it again soon, possibly in a city near you.

Sponsored Content