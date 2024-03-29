Connect with us

Events Promotions

Inside the Exclusive Skin Brunch: Inspiring Stories and Unforgettable Moments

Events Promotions

Herconomy’s “March to a Billion” Campaign: Here’s What You Need to Know

Beauty Career Events Inspired Living News Style

An Artist, a Trailblazer & a Pioneer: This Weekend on #BNSCONVOS, Find Out What Success Means to Women from Their POV

Events News Promotions

Get Ready to Roar with Laughter as 'What Men Want' Comedy Satire Hits the Stage | March 30th, 31st

Events Promotions

Building a reputable Beverage service: ABI Foundation and International Breweries trains over 600 people in PortHarcourt

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Inspired Living News Style

Redefining Beauty: Empowering Women through Self-Care & Inclusivity with Zainab Balogun, Mojibade Sosanya & Mitchel Ukachukwu | WATCH

Events Promotions

Celebrating Every Step of Life with the 'Out on a Limb' Experience 2024

Events Promotions

Asaba Welcomes Market Square: Grand Opening Draws Crowds

Events News Promotions

Zobis Cables CEO John Ezeobi Rings in 40th Birthday with Glittering Celebration

Events

Inside the Exclusive Skin Brunch: Inspiring Stories and Unforgettable Moments

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The inaugural Skin Brunch held at So Social House in Lagos, Nigeria on March 17th, 2024, was a significant occasion. It celebrated exceptional women in entertainment and fashion and stood as a testament to the vision crafted by actress and producer Beverly Naya nearly a year prior.

This gathering, conceived with the noble aim of celebrating and acknowledging inspiring, audacious, and remarkable women, surpassed all expectations. Every attendee was intended to feel genuinely valued, and the overwhelming response affirmed the success of this endeavor.

The event kicked off with a gathering of inspiring and renowned guests, including Osas Ighodaro, Sharon Ooja, Chioma Ikokwu, Fade Ogunro, Michelle Dede, Linda Ejiofor, Folu Storms, Mimi Onalaja, Abimbola Craig, Temidayo Abudu Makanjuola, Enado Odigie, Linda Osifo, Erica Nlewedim, Damilola Adegbite, Stephanie Coker, Beverly Osu, and Kaylah Oniwo, among others, enjoying specially crafted cocktails from our brand sponsor Beefeater Gin. This was followed by an intimate photoshoot with Emmanuel Oyeleke. During the shoot, the ladies wrote inspiring notes to themselves, which were later incorporated into their pictures.

Next, there was a panel featuring Osas Ighodaro, Michelle Dede, Folu Storms, and Beverly Naya as the moderator, discussing the topic “Embracing Your Authenticity in a World That Constantly Pressures You to Conform.” It proved to be a deeply moving and vulnerable discussion, with the panelists sharing personal experiences and uplifting words that brought everyone closer together.

The day continued with a delectable four-course brunch curated by Chef Vee, followed by games where guests won KO By Kaylah candles. The afternoon concluded on a joyful note, with smiles and laughter, complemented by special gift boxes provided by our brand sponsor, Nivea.

From the creation of the Skin Documentary to the upcoming Skin Talk, Skin Conversations, and now Skin Brunch, there is immense pride in the diverse initiatives that have emerged around #Skin. Each initiative offers a unique opportunity to inspire and celebrate our diverse shades, highlighting the uniqueness and brilliance within each of us.

The day was filled with positive energy and happiness as guests shared their stories and celebrated each other’s journeys. Overall, it was a memorable experience, and there is anticipation for hosting it again soon, possibly in a city near you.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Dammy Ojikutu: Why Brands Should Consider Influencer Marketing

Farida Yahya: Solving The Funding Challenges That Women Entrepreneurs Encounter

Olamikanra Oluwakemi: Who Said You Are Not Beautiful?

Five BellaNaijarians Talk About the Importance of Feminism in Our Society

Temilola Otunla: Are There Any Downsides to Early Success in Life?
css.php