An Artist, a Trailblazer & a Pioneer: This Weekend on #BNSCONVOS, Find Out What Success Means to Women from Their POV

The final episode of our #BNSCONVOS during this 5th edition of BellaNaija Style Women’s Month will feature an enlightening conversation about success with three(3) successful modern women — an artist, a trailblazer and a pioneer.

Challenge stereotypes and societal expectations placed on millennial and Gen Z women. Explore how these generations are redefining success on their own terms, embracing diverse paths, and reshaping traditional narratives.

The Speakers

Joyce Jacob

Joyce Jacob is a renowned Celebrity Makeup Artist with an eye for striking yet subtle makeup looks! She is the Director of Hair & Makeup for the 2nd season of Netflix‘s glamorous hit reality series YOUNG, FAMOUS & AFRICAN. Her signature style leaves her clients feeling exhilarated by the natural glow she gives.

Joyce named her incredible business after herself, calling it Joyce Jacob Beauty (JJB)! The brand started making major waves since it launched in 2009 as this ambitious entrepreneurial powerhouse started taking strides towards building her company into one of the strongest brands in the world.

Her clientele includes some of the world’s most notable stars from Tiwa Savage, Bonang Matheba, Angela Simmons, Ini Edo, Alek Wek, Angelique Kidjo, Porsha Williams (nee Guobardia), Alexandra Burke, Malika Bongo, Millen Magese, Kefilwe Mabothe, Jemima Osunde, Dolapo Oni Sijuwade, Lilian Afegbai, Abisola Kola-Daisi, Waje, and Omawumi, to Lloyd Banks, Wiz Khalifah, and Wizkid.

Joyce has worked on the set of many local and international music videos, editorial spreads, fashion shoots, and TV commercials. JJB earned a spot in the beauty industry for her flawless coverage and finish, her clients can’t get enough of the effortless-looking soft finish she leaves with every muse.

As a Nigerian who grew up in the United States in the 90s, Joyce is proud to see African representation being recognized globally and is looking forward to being a part of the growing conversation. When she’s not painting the faces of your favourite stars, she is either running her Lagos-based makeup outlet or training aspiring beauty entrepreneurs.

Clara Chizoba Kronborg

I know and I believe I understand what it feels like to yearn for success, to hope to live instead of survive, to want to be heard, to hope for that big breakthrough and to look forward that my submissions are no longer packed away and neglected. — Clara C. Kronborg

Clara Chizoba Kronborg is an award-winning media & social entrepreneur with multiple features across reputable media including BBC Africa, ARISE TV Africa and Talk Radio, Europe. She was born and raised in Onitsha, though she hailed from Okija in Ihiala local government, Anambra state, Nigeria.

In her words, “Growing up, I thrived in front of the mic, creating non-fiction drama and being that girl who motivates other young girls’’, but she never knew it was a thing or could even become one.

The Media path found her because the truth was that when she started the Women’s World Show in 2009, she had zero knowledge of what she was getting herself into, it was all passion but she started anyway. In 2010, she took a break from the show and moved to Ghana to study at the Ghana Institute of Journalism in Accra.

Soon after, in 2013, she met her husband and relocated to Denmark where she spent the next four years learning Danish, studying VUC & HF, and adjusting to her new life in Europe. In 2017, she once again started filming Women’s World Show in Denmark, with a private screening of the first season held on 6th December 2018.

In January 2019, she travelled to Nigeria and relaunched the Women’s World Show on Rave TV and Nigeria People’s TV. In November of the same year, Clara relocated to Marbella, Spain bringing the Women’s World Show with her! The show aired for the first time in Spain in October 2020 on RTV Marbella.

Clara became the first Black woman in Denmark and Spain to own a TV talk show, the first black woman in Marbella Spain to create an Exclusive Connect Event through the women’s world show where women get to exhibit their businesses, interact on common topics and connect with like minds.

With over 5000 minutes of recorded interviews and counting, she has connected with tens of female decision-makers, pacesetters and change-makers on record.

Years passed but her passion has only grown stronger than ever. She has evolved, is mentally & physically equipped, academically enlightened and has travelled to over 30 countries. Today, the Women’s World Show creates awareness of the challenges women face in their day-to-day endeavours…

…To recognize women of hard work; To provide services and products that showcase the beauty of a woman. To impact in young growing women that for every finished work/picture seen, comes with lots of efforts and perseverance, to be an emblem of Unity among women, to build a platform where women supports women, women uplifts women, to shine light on women stories in Europe & Africa and add to the development of African through women empowerment.

She is passionate about storytelling for a change; personal stories, stories of other women, content creation, and visual marketing stories. She is a skilled content creator, strategic planner, business developer, marketing strategist and media producer.

Clara has empowered about 100 women around African countries like; Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya respectively through making Entrepreneurs in the women’s world show and is currently mentoring 20. She is the author of ‘’Sexyfityou’’ a book that empowers women to be themselves regardless of their body size but at the same time feel sexy and fit in it.

She co-founded HC Andersen International School Enugu, Nigeria, with the purpose of promoting education in Nigeria/Africa.

She is the first black African founding president of the Rotary Club in Spain and has contributed to the extra-curriculum in media studies at the British International School, Marbella for 2 terms.

Nkechi (Ink) Balogun

Ink Balogun is a pioneer in Nigeria’s digital media industry. A graduate of Brown University and Oxford Said Business School.

She shaped BellaNaija Weddings and its lifestyle sections into international prominence through experiential marketing and social media.

Since 2017, she has led Aso Ebi Bella (asoebibella.com), an online community promoting African culture, events and fashion that connects nearly 3 million consumers to fashion businesses online.

In 2023, she launched 234 Games (234games.co) – rich, cultural and unique games including playing cards with an African twist.

Lade Adisa

Lade Adisa is a brand communications expert with vast experience in organic marketing and lucrative community development.

Equipped with over a decade of experience in the fashion and beauty industry: providing communications leadership to some of the world’s most innovative brands, developing media strategies to build trust, drive authentic engagement, foster community development, and raise brand equity through social, traditional, and digital media; as well as an academic background in Psychology, she is the leading Content Associate at BellaNaija Style — Africa’s top fashion, style, and beauty destination.

An alumnus of the Center for Global Entreprise‘s African Women Entrepreneurship Cooperative (AWEC), Lade passionately champions explorations of the creator economy, cryptography, and the emerging Web 3.0 for revenue creation and profit maximization.

She will moderate the conversation.

