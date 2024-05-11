Boj is Back! Listen to His New Single “Love Garden” feat. Adekunle Gold

Alte-afropop artist Boj returns with “Love Garden,” a brand-new single featuring the smooth vocals of singer-songwriter Adekunle Gold. This romantic track marks Boj’s first solo offering of 2024 and comes with the production magic of Grammy-nominated producer, RAGEEE.

Boj is known for his collaborative extended plays, like the “Make E No Cause Fight” series with Ajebutter22, Teeze, Falz, and Show Dem Camp.

Listen to “Love Garden” here:

Watch the lyric video: