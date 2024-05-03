Connect with us

Music

3GAR Announces Anticipated Single ‘WE OUTSIDE’ – Coming May 16th

3GAR, a rising Afrobeat artist, is thrilled to announce the release of his highly anticipated upcoming single, titled “WE OUTSIDE”, which drops on May 16th and will be available on all platforms.

With his signature blend of infectious rhythms and African melodies, 3GAR invites all music lovers from around the globe to join him on this musical journey. Fans and friends who were present at the listening party of this anticipated single, “WE OUTSIDE”, called the song “a flame of plenty fire”.

So mark your calendars for May 16th, 2024, and don’t miss out on the chance to groove to 3GAR’s latest single.

