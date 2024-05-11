Connect with us

It’s a Perfect Time To Bask in The Beauty of Love With BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Bask in The Beauty of Love With Tolu and Yemi's White Wedding Video

Catching Flights and Feelings! Pamela & Bobby's Journey Began At The Airport

Taiwo Cole & Wofai Fada Serving Regal Looks With Their Traditional Wedding Photos | #TWO24

Enjoy The Opulence of Culture in Adetutu & Uyi’s Yoruba -Edo Trad!

A Queen & Her King! See Photos From Wofai Fada and Taiwo Cole's Traditional Wedding

Ntito Found Her Soulmate, John in Her Instagram DM! #JplusN

Dive Into The World of Love This Weekend With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Enjoy all The Fun, Love & Laughter in Temi and Dolapo's Wedding Video

Amanda Said 'Yes' to Her Soulmate, Toyosi! Enjoy Their Romantic Rooftop Proposal

Hey guys, It’s the weekend!

How did your week go? For us on this end, the week has been packed with so many goodies and it’ll be selfish to keep it all to ourselves. As usual, we’ve got a hot dish of sweet love stories, beauty inspos and exciting videos to make your weekend worthwhile. We also got sweet inspos from #AMVCA10 and trust us, there’s no better way to spend your weekend than with some love from the love zone. Click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Love and Colours! Here’s Your Virtual Pass To Chiamaka & Chisom’s Vibrant Trad in Imo State

Tinuade & Temitope Attended a Mutual Friend’s Birthday Party and Found Love!

His Brother Did the Matchmaking and 2 Years Later, Nwaka Got a Sweet ‘Yes’ From The Woman of His Dreams!

Nonye & Kobi’s Fairytale Began With a Kind Gesture 9 Years Ago!

Exude a Classy Bridal Glow on Your Big Day With This Lovely Inspo

Step Out in Exquisite Style On Your Big Day With This Lovely Inspo

Brides-To-Be! Your Trad Slay Just Got Easier With These Inspos From #AMVCA10 Cultural Night

Grooms-To-Be! The Gents at AMVCA10 Cultural Night Have The Perfect Trad Inspo For You

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

