Connect with us

Weddings

Ugo & Tagi are On a Beautiful Journey of Love! Enjoy Their Beautiful Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

It’s a Perfect Time To Bask in The Beauty of Love With BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Weddings

Bask in The Beauty of Love With Tolu and Yemi's White Wedding Video

Weddings

Catching Flights and Feelings! Pamela & Bobby's Journey Began At The Airport

Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Taiwo Cole & Wofai Fada Serving Regal Looks With Their Traditional Wedding Photos | #TWO24

Weddings

Enjoy The Opulence of Culture in Adetutu & Uyi’s Yoruba -Edo Trad!

Sweet Spot Weddings

A Queen & Her King! See Photos From Wofai Fada and Taiwo Cole's Traditional Wedding

Weddings

Ntito Found Her Soulmate, John in Her Instagram DM! #JplusN

Style Weddings

Dive Into The World of Love This Weekend With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Enjoy all The Fun, Love & Laughter in Temi and Dolapo's Wedding Video

Weddings

Ugo & Tagi are On a Beautiful Journey of Love! Enjoy Their Beautiful Pre-wedding Shoot

Published

55 seconds ago

 on

There is a point in life when you meet someone who completely captures your heart… and at that moment, you just know that there’s no one you’d rather spend the rest of your life with. 😍

Ugo and Tagi have found this beautiful thing called love and are choosing to soar on its wings forever. Today, they are serving up premium love doses with the pre-wedding photos and we are simply obsessed. You can tell they are a stylish duo and they look so cute together. We are so excited for them as they embark on this forever journey!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

       

Credits

Bride @ugo__ann
Makeup @vinestmakeup
Hair @hair_delicacy
Planner @demakerzofficial
Photography @damanis_photography | @damanis_wedding

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:

Star Features

P.Priime Takes Us Through His Daily and Production Routine in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Exclusive: Adjoa Andoh Talks to Us About Playing Lady Danbury in Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington & Advocacy

Wunmi Adelusi: The Transformative Power of Writing

Follow Oluwadunsin’s Journey to the Bridgerton Season 3 Premiere in Johannesburg, Courtesy of Netflix

Everything You Need to Know About The CBN Cybersecurity Levy
css.php