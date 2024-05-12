Ugo & Tagi are On a Beautiful Journey of Love! Enjoy Their Beautiful Pre-wedding Shoot

There is a point in life when you meet someone who completely captures your heart… and at that moment, you just know that there’s no one you’d rather spend the rest of your life with. 😍

Ugo and Tagi have found this beautiful thing called love and are choosing to soar on its wings forever. Today, they are serving up premium love doses with the pre-wedding photos and we are simply obsessed. You can tell they are a stylish duo and they look so cute together. We are so excited for them as they embark on this forever journey!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

Credits



Bride @ugo__ann

Makeup @vinestmakeup

Hair @hair_delicacy

Planner @demakerzofficial

Photography @damanis_photography | @damanis_wedding