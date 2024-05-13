Oyin & Yomi Met While Working on a Collaboration Shoot 7 Years Ago!

Connect with us

Oyin and Yomi met for the first time while working on a collaboration shoot seven years ago and it’s safe to say it was a sweet mix of love and business.

The night ended with them riding home together… little did they know that it would lead to a sweet forever journey. Now, it’s love in the air as the lovebirds seal their love in a rustic-themed civil wedding ceremony. From their dashing looks to the stunning decor, their wedding was shades of beautiful. We can feel the love in each frame and we bet you will as well. 😍

Enjoy their civil wedding photos and love story below:

       

How we met
By the bride, Oyin:

That Fateful year 2017, I had a collaboration shoot with a photographer friend, where I met Yomi. When it was time to leave, Yomi asked where I stayed. I told him and shockingly we were to pass the same route. We rode together, not knowing I’d found my future husband. We spoke throughout the ride; he even forgot to alight at his destination. He had to take another ride back home. 😂 We maintained a perfect friendship and didn’t expect anything from each other romantically. Fast forward to 2021, we wanted to work on a wedding collaborative project and started having frequent calls, that’s when we got lost in the conversations and the rest they say is History.

 

       

           

Let’s check out the dapper groom

   

      

  

 

Credits

Bride @teeweaves_styles_
Groom @yomivisuals
Planner @bteventsmgt
Bride’s Outfit @knanfe
Groom’s Outfit @okelzcollections
Photography @bodunrin_photography
Hair @teeweavesstyles_salon
Jewellery @thejewelrysisi
Robe @weddingsbynn

