Bridget & Ike’s Beautiful Love Journey Began With a WhatsApp Status!

The most beautiful love stories are the ones that show up without warning. Imagine just randomly scrolling through WhatsApp and boom… love finds you.

This is how it played out for Ike who found his soulmate, Bridget on a mutual friend’s WhatsApp status four years ago. He requested her phone number and asked her out on a date the very next day. Now, it’s all love in the air as they set out on their beautiful forever journey. Their pre-wedding photos have us in high spirits and we can’t get over how adorable they look together. Keep scrolling to catch a sweet glimpse of their love. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Bridget:

We met in March 2020 when a friend posted a video of me on WhatsApp. That was when Ike saw me and requested my number which my friend didn’t hesitate to give him. He texted me immediately on WhatsApp his first three words were ‘You are beautiful’ and he wanted to meet. We met the next day over dinner and the boy could not imagine someone else being my boyfriend other than him, so he asked me to be his girlfriend. One thing led to another and now we’re here.

Credits

Bride: @idisimaa_ @99_hairline

Planner: @oraventss

Groom: @100percent_barbershop | @100_percentsystem

Photography: @clairesimages_

Dress: @maryjuddieofficial

Groom’s outfit: @sammiescouture

Location: @jshotelsph