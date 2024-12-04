Naza and Stanley Met at a Wedding – Now, They are Having Theirs!

Imagine attending a wedding to celebrate love only for you to end up finding love for yourself. Five years ago, Naza and Stanley met at a wedding while playing the roles of bridesmaid and groomsman.

What began as a friendly compliment at the wedding became a beautiful love journey after reuniting a few months later. Fast forward to now, they’re ready to spend forever together, and we are so excited for them. They are blessing us with their pre-wedding photos, and from their infectious smiles to the way they complement each other, it’s clear that Naza and Stanley are not only a perfect match but are also genuinely meant to be.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Naza:

In January 2019, I attended a friend’s wedding as a bridesmaid. Little did I know, that day would change everything. As I stepped out of the venue to grab something, I spotted a familiar face from school and went over to say hello. That’s when I noticed Stanley, a charming groomsman. He looked at me, smiled, and said, “You look so beautiful. Can I take a picture of you?”

Flattered, I agreed, and he took not just one but several shots and promised to send them to me. I remember thinking, How? We haven’t even exchanged numbers. Later at the reception, I tracked him down to ask for the pictures. That’s when he got my number, he sent the photos on WhatsApp and I returned to my seat. But fate wasn’t done with us yet; soon after, we ran into each other by chance, and we spent time talking and laughing, sharing stories as if we’d known each other forever. There and then, a friendship was born.

Our friendship didn’t last long. We stopped communicating for a while. Then in June 2019, he tried to rekindle the friendship but I ignored him. In November 2019, he reached out again, this time to congratulate me on my university graduation, and I felt a little spark rekindling. We started talking more, and this time, something was different. In December, I traveled to my friend’s hometown for the Christmas celebration, which also happens to be Stanley’s hometown. We saw each other again, sparks started to fly, and a deeper connection was formed. Then, on January 2nd of the following year, he asked me to be his girlfriend, and I said yes. Now, with Stanley, it’s truly till the wheels fall off.

Credits

Planner @corporate_planners

Makeup @boujeebeauties__

Outfits @dakodivogue_woman | @dakodivogue_man

Photography @zubbygabriel

