Seun and Tunde’s Love Jouney Began With a WhatsApp Status!

Seun and Tunde’s love story proves that sometimes, destiny works in the simplest ways—like scrolling through WhatsApp statuses.

Tunde stumbled upon Seun’s photo one fateful day, and at that moment, he knew she was the one. He decided to shoot his shot, and as they got to know each other, it became clear they were a match made in heaven. Now, they’re all set to spend forever together, and their stunning pre-wedding shoot gives us all the feels. Every frame captures the beauty of their love and it is so beautiful to see.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Seun:

One fateful evening, my sister Olaronke teased me with an intriguing piece of news. It happened to be the day before my birthday, and she had shared a photo of me on her status. Brimming with excitement, she relayed that a friend of hers had reached out, inquiring about my relationship status. She sought my permission to pass on my number, sparking a flurry of questions from me in rapid succession. Who is he? How do you know him? Why haven’t I heard of him before if he’s your friend? Can you vouch for his character?

My sister patiently fielded my barrage of inquiries, assuring me of his integrity and urging me to give him a chance. “Get to know him,” she advised. Apart from concerns about his intentions and suitability, the prospect of navigating a long-distance relationship with a stranger added another layer of uncertainty. My initial reluctance led me to entertain the idea of simply passing the time with casual conversation—I wasn’t ready to let my guard down. The following day, on my birthday, he messaged me, introducing himself and extending heartfelt birthday wishes and prayers. Amidst the flurry of birthday greetings flooding my inbox, I found myself unable to respond to him that day.

When I finally checked my phone the next afternoon, I was greeted by a lengthy message from him, expressing his intentions with candour and wit. As I read through his words, I was captivated by his charm and directness. He left me intrigued and wondered, “Who is this guy?” His eagerness to connect left me little room to breathe, yet I found myself drawn to him. As our conversations unfolded, I found myself enamoured by his values and beliefs, as well as the depth of his affection for me. In him, I saw qualities that resonated deeply with me, and I couldn’t help but feel that I had found someone truly special. HE IS SO PERFECT I whispered to myself, acknowledging the blossoming connection that held the promise of something extraordinary.

By the groom, Tunde:

This enchanting tale began one memorable morning as I idly scrolled through my phone, a routine habit of mine to catch up on messages and overnight updates. Amidst the familiar buzz of WhatsApp notifications, a striking image caught my eye, causing me to pause, and take a second glance. It was a photo uploaded by a longtime friend, coincidentally just a day before her birthday. What better timing to seize the opportunity to explore the potential of forging new memories together?

There was an indescribable allure about the person captured in that image, prompting me to swiftly reach out to my friend, expressing my keen interest in learning more. With characteristic efficiency, my friend wasted no time obtaining consent to share her contact details. Thanks to her swift action, I found myself in possession of this person’s number, ready to take the plunge into the unknown.

From the outset, I made my intentions clear. I’m not one to engage in superficial banter; I prefer to dive straight into meaningful conversations. And so, our dialogue began, albeit slightly at first, mindful of her birthday celebrations and the likelihood of a busy schedule. I kept my initial message brief, extending warm wishes for her special day and leaving ample space for her to enjoy the festivities uninterrupted.

The following morning, nestled in the comfort of my cosy bed, I crafted a more substantial message, laying bare my thoughts and intentions. I couldn’t shake the feeling that upon reading it, she might wonder, “Who is this guy?” And indeed, she later confessed that such scepticism had crossed her mind. But true to my nature, I pressed on, initiating a dialogue that soon transitioned from text exchanges to lengthy phone calls and eventually, marathon video chats.

In those moments, as our connection deepened, I couldn’t shake the conviction that I had found something truly special. Amidst the whirlwind of planning our wedding, surrounded by the love and support of our cherished family and friends, I am filled with an overwhelming sense of gratitude and bliss. Indeed, it is a testament to the serendipitous nature of fate that brought us together, shaping our journey into a beautiful tapestry of shared experiences and cherished memories.

