Abigail & Richard’s Wedding Video is the Perfect Dose of Love & Beauty For Your Day!

Today, we are basking in the beauty of love between Abigail and Richard. They sealed their love in a beautiful white wedding, and it was a day filled with love, laughter, and pure joy.

Abigail looked stunning in her exquisite dress, while Richard made a dapper groom. One thing that wasn’t missing at their wedding was premium fun! From the lively wedding morning moments with the squad to the electric vibes on the dance floor, every second was a testament to their love and happiness. Their wedding was certainly one for the books, and you sure want to catch in on all the fun.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography: @maxwelljennings

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,