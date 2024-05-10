Bask in The Beauty of Love With Tolu and Yemi’s White Wedding Video

The joy that comes with getting married to your soulmate is unmatched. Tolu and Yemi have found each other and are on a forever journey of bliss.

They exchanged heartfelt vows in a beautiful indoor wedding with their family and love ones present. Tolu looked breathtaking in her custom dress and Yemi totally understood the drip assignment. After they were pronounced husband and wife, they had a lit reception to celebrate their union. Their special bond was evident all through their big day and it was such a delight seeing them embark on this forever journey.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography @teamdfams