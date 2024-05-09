Catching Flights and Feelings! Pamela & Bobby’s Journey Began At The Airport

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Love can happen anywhere – Not even the hustle and bustle of the Lagos airport can’t stop it! Pamela and Bobby are on a forever journey and it all began at the airport, 10 years ago.

They set out on a journey not knowing it would lead them to finding love. Now, these two are set to spend the rest of their lives together and their pre-wedding photos have us beaming with smiles. They look so adorable in each frame and we are absolutely in love with their regal looks. Go on and take in all the beauty for yourself as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

  

How we met
By the couple, Pamela and Bobby:

Once upon a time, at the bustling Lagos airport in February 2014, two hearts collided in a moment that would change their lives forever. Amidst the travel chaos, destiny intervened, and we met for the first time. Little did we know that this chance encounter would set the stage for a beautiful love story.

  

As life unfolded, our paths diverged, but fate had other plans. Fast forward to 2022, our hearts found a way back to each other, reigniting a love that had never truly faded. What followed was a rekindling of a bond that had stood the test of time and distance, leading us to this very moment.

    

Credits

Bride @__pammie_
Groom @valid_dream
Photography @boboiso | @soepictures
Planner @shamol_experience

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

