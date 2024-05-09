Connect with us

Events

Introducing a New Wave of Creativity as Del-York Creative Academy Unleashes her Nurtured African Creatives

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The creative industry is heralding a new era of growth and innovation as Del-York Creative Academy (DCA), one of the powerhouses of this uprising, nurturing Africa’s raw creative titans, showcased its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 5th, 2024, on its campus in Ligali Ayorinde, Victoria, Island Lagos.

Home to over 3,000 successfully trained alumni exporting notable contributions in the contemporary film and broadcast industry, the Del-York Creative Academy showcased its graduating cohorts, spanning March to May 2024, witnessing a whirlwind of creative transformation.

The DCA faculty boasts state-of-the-art facilities, and under the tutelage of seasoned industry veterans from the film industry, the academy has sculpted raw talent into masterful storytellers, filmmakers, and creative minds. Through hands-on workshops, intensive lectures, and the invaluable mentorship of industry professionals, these rising stars have sharpened their vision, ready to redefine what it means to be creative.


It’s no secret that the Nigerian Creative and entertainment sector is vibrant and productive. Speaking at the DCA ceremony, Uzo Orimalade, Head of Business and Brand Development DCA, heartily congratulated the graduates and highlighted the hardworking faculty behind the academy’s success.

As her first time being part of the celebration, she recounted the words of the veteran Ireti Doyle, who extolled DCA, “Nollywood’s future is safe in your hands,” and encouraged the rising storytellers by reminding them of their promising futures.

The showcase ceremony was a celebration of the student’s talents, which culminated in the creation of their own student-written and directed film projects. These projects were a kaleidoscope of ingenuity exposing the student’s boundless energy and commitment to good content that promises to reshape the narrative of the creative industry.

These captivating stories, “Mira” and “The Executioner,” were showcased as part of their final projects showing the depth of their newfound formidable skills and the power of their unique visions.



Chinedu Omorie, Lead Instructor for the cohorts congratulated the latest batch of graduates who have demonstrated their worth over the past six weeks and implored them to strive for career success stated;

“Del-York Creative Academy has deposited a gem in you, go out and do exploits.”

Sponsors, friends, and partners present at the ceremony lauded the standard of the academy as the institution’s previous achievements and current international partnerships are an unprecedented feat that makes the Del-York Creative Academy, according to its founder, Linus Idahosa, an evolving creative destination in Nigeria and Africa.


The narrative is shifting. Beyond the unconventional hands-on training and accredited diploma certificates, Del-York Creative Academy is at the helm, with these generations of rising stars, ready to rewrite the script, reskilling Africa by authoring change agents through the powerful medium of filmmaking, driving home a new Africa’s cinematic renaissance.


Join the Conversation! Follow Del-York Creative Academy on social media to stay updated as registration for the DCA May Cohort opens! Learn more about Del-York Creative Academy at https://delyorkcreative.academy/ and explore Del-York International at https://www.delyorkinternational.com/

#DCAGraduation #NewEraCreatives #StorytellersUnleashed #DCAFamily

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

