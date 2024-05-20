How Chic is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in this Lovely Dress from Nigerian Brand — Oríré

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, looked amazing in the “Dire Dress“ from Lagos-based Oríré‘s Sequoia 23 collection at Woman in Leadership Nigeria hosted in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The beautiful piece is a strappy midi-length dress, crafted from heavyweight crepe featuring a ruffled structured bottom in deep orange. Swipe through the Caousel below for more photos of the Duchess with Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization and media mogul, Mo Abudu.

The Dire Dress by Oríré

