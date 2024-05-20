Watch Ayra Starr Give Brazil a Taste of “The Year I Turned 21” at the C6 Fest in São Paulo

Connect with us

Ayra Starr brought the heat to Brazil over the weekend. Performing at C6 Fest in São Paulo, the Grammy-nominated singer gave fans a taste of what’s to come with tracks from her upcoming album,  “The Year I Turned 21.

Clad in a green and yellow crop top and mini skirt, mirroring the colours of the Brazilian flag, she also performed her hit songs, “Bloody Samaritan,Rush,” and “Away” alongside her backup dancers.

Watch here:

