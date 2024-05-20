Connect with us

Shape Africa’s Tomorrow: Register Now for the Africa Soft Power Summit

Africa’s brightest minds convene in Kigali! The Africa Soft Power Summit, the premier event for the creative and tech industries and women’s leadership, returns to Rwanda’s vibrant capital from May 28th to 31st, 2024. The gathering draws speakers and participants from across Africa and the wider global diaspora, with a focus on the future of women’s leadership, creative industries, technology, infrastructure, tourism, sustainability, finance, and more.

  • Tuesday, May 28th: Arrival/Welcome Drinks
  • Wednesday, May 29th: Remarkable African Women’s Leadership Conference
  • Thursday, May 30th: Creative & Innovative Industries Conference (CII)
  • Friday, May 31st: Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards

The 2024 Africa Soft Power Summit will bring together private and public sector leaders alongside innovators and emerging young leaders to address the trends shaping the continent’s business landscape and provide valuable network and business opportunities; game-changing conversations on the global social and economic priorities of our time – from women’s leadership to artificial intelligence, payments innovation, security, climate change and much more.

Don’t miss out! Click here to get all the info on the Africa Soft Power Summit program.

Beyond the panels, the Summit offers several opportunities to connect and network with speakers, moderators, and participants. Continue conversations at a host of activities including partner mixers, masterclasses, city tours, golf, Basketball Africa League games, and more.

BellaNaija is a media partner for Africa Soft Power 2024

