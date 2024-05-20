Connect with us

YLS Returns! Stanbic IBTC Gears Up for 7th Edition

Shape Africa's Tomorrow: Register Now for the Africa Soft Power Summit

Hilda Baci, Idia Aisien & Mary Edoro on 'Taking Up Space: Women, Purpose & Influence' | WATCH

Mark Your Calendars: 'A Day With 'DT', a Mentorship and Leadership Event, Is Happening This June

Asa Asika Discusses Business & Creativity on Episode 6 of "Business and Booze

Wunmi Adelusi: The Transformative Power of Writing

"Their Hair Never Matched Our Colour" Candius Diallo on Hair Extensions & African Women with Omon Odike

Watch Chinedu Iroche & Betty Anthony on Episode 9 of "Crushing On My Girlfriends" Podcast

Omowunmi Imoukhede Talks Business of Design & Interior Construction on Episode 5 of "Business and Booze"

Yewande Jinadu: What They Don't Tell You About Working in HR

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a leading name in Nigeria’s financial services sector committed to fostering growth and innovation in Nigeria’s economic landscape has unveiled plans for its much-anticipated annual event, the Youth Leadership Series (YLS). Now in its seventh edition, the YLS serves as a beacon of inspiration and empowerment for the nation’s youth, offering invaluable insights and strategies for personal and professional success.

Scheduled for May 22, 2024, at the prestigious Multipurpose Hall of the University of Lagos, the YLS will bring together a diverse array of young professionals, students, entrepreneurs, and career-driven individuals eager to glean wisdom from a panel of esteemed speakers. Under the theme “The Growth Code: Unlocking the secrets and strategies to personal and professional success,” the event promises to delve deep into the core principles that drive growth and achievement in today’s dynamic world.

Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, will deliver the keynote address, drawing from his three-decade-long career in the financial services industry to inspire the next generation of leaders. Alongside Dr Sogunle, the event will feature a lineup of distinguished speakers, including award-winning Nigerian actress Bisola Aiyeola, renowned digital content creator Salem King, founder of The Dew Centre Omon Anenih, and youth development advocate Oyinkansola Oni.

The YLS 2024 will consist of two-panel sessions designed to provide attendees with actionable insights and practical strategies for success. The first session, titled “Hacking the growth code in your chosen career,” will explore innovative approaches to career advancement, while the second session, “The catalyst to running a successful business in the current business terrain,” will offer invaluable advice for aspiring entrepreneurs navigating today’s competitive landscape.

In addition to the enlightening panel discussions, attendees can look forward to a captivating performance by Phillip Kayode Moses, popularly known as Pheelz, a prominent Nigerian record producer, singer, and songwriter. The event promises to be a unique blend of inspiration, education, and entertainment, offering attendees the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals and forge meaningful connections.

As Nigeria’s youth continue to chart their paths in an ever-evolving global economy, initiatives like the Youth Leadership Series play a crucial role in equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to thrive. Stanbic IBTC Holdings remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders and driving positive change in Nigerian society.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings is a leading financial services group committed to driving growth and innovation in the Nigerian economic landscape and a member of the Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets. For more information on this transformative event, please visit their website or follow Stanbic IBTC on Instagram, X(Twitter) and Facebook.

Level up your future! Secure your spot at the YLS and learn from Nigeria’s brightest minds. Click here to register!

Sponsored Content

