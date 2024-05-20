Beyonce Spotted Rocking a Custom ‘Made in Senegal’ Handbag to Chloe Bailey’s Coachella Set

Guess who we spotted rocking a fashionable piece from Senegal!

Yes, Beyonce rocked a custom ‘Made in Senegal’ handbag from woman-owned Anima Iris, when she stepped out with Kelly Rowland to pull a heartwarming surprise on Chloe Bailey at her Coachella set.

This is the second time we’ve spotted Beyonce with a cute handbag from Anima Iris. The first time was in August of 2021, about a year after the brand was founded by Wilglory Tanjong — an American entrepreneur of Cameroonian descent.

CREDITS

Brand: @anima.iris

Photos: @beyonce & @chloebailey

