Inspired
Beyonce Spotted Rocking a Custom ‘Made in Senegal’ Handbag to Chloe Bailey’s Coachella Set
Guess who we spotted rocking a fashionable piece from Senegal!
View this post on Instagram
Yes, Beyonce rocked a custom ‘Made in Senegal’ handbag from woman-owned Anima Iris, when she stepped out with Kelly Rowland to pull a heartwarming surprise on Chloe Bailey at her Coachella set.
This is the second time we’ve spotted Beyonce with a cute handbag from Anima Iris. The first time was in August of 2021, about a year after the brand was founded by Wilglory Tanjong — an American entrepreneur of Cameroonian descent.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
CREDITS
Brand: @anima.iris
Photos: @beyonce & @chloebailey