Beyonce Spotted Rocking a Custom 'Made in Senegal' Handbag to Chloe Bailey's Coachella Set

Beyonce Spotted Rocking a Custom ‘Made in Senegal’ Handbag to Chloe Bailey’s Coachella Set

Published

7 hours ago

Guess who we spotted rocking a fashionable piece from Senegal!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Yes, Beyonce rocked a custom ‘Made in Senegal’ handbag from woman-owned Anima Iris, when she stepped out with Kelly Rowland to pull a heartwarming surprise on Chloe Bailey at her Coachella set.

This is the second time we’ve spotted Beyonce with a cute handbag from Anima Iris. The first time was in August of 2021, about a year after the brand was founded by Wilglory Tanjong an American entrepreneur of Cameroonian descent.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

CREDITS

Brand: @anima.iris

Photos: @beyonce & @chloebailey

