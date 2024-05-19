Dotti The Deity Returns with “Big Shirt & Boxers,” a Love Song feat. Reminisce

Connect with us

A year after the release of his EP, “For You Knew Me,” Dotti The Deity is back with a brand new single, “Big Shirt & Boxers.” This time, he teams up with the rapper Reminisce to deliver a love song that celebrates the intimacy shared by lovers.

Dotti The Deity, known for his unique blend of Afrosoul and traditional Yoruba elements showcased in hits like “Forever Sweet,” continues to explore this sound in “Big Shirt & Boxers.”

This track also serves as the first single from his upcoming album, “Madam Dearest.”

Listen to it here:

The visualiser is directed by Yoma Ahweyevu and produced by Phebe Tosan Atsemude. Watch here:

