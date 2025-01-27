Suits, Shades & Attitude: Reminisce and Olamide Slay the Look

Two kings of rap, two lyrical geniuses who keep us vibing to their unmistakable flows—Reminisce and Olamide! These two icons were recently spotted together in a photo from Reminisce’s birthday celebration, and, this picture is giving us plenty to talk about.

Maybe it’s their poses, their undeniable chemistry, or those killer outfits. Reminisce, the birthday boy, went bold with a black two-piece suit featuring vibrant, colourful patterns—think floral or abstract—giving his look a unique, creative edge. Olamide, ever the smooth operator, kept it classic in a sleek, fitted black suit, perfectly accessorised with dark sunglasses and a gold chain that screamed effortless style.

Together, with their shades and commanding energy, they look like a powerhouse duo straight out of a hit movie—partners ready to close a deal and conquer the game.

Check out the photos below