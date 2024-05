Highlife singer Flavour is bringing back the soulful vibes of his hit track “Chinny Baby” with a live performance alongside his band.

“Chinny Baby” is a standout track from Flavour’s 2021 album “Blessed,” which showcased his signature blend of Highlife and Afro Pop. The album also featured hits like “Baby Oku,” “Ada Ada,” “Shake,” and a remix of “Kwarikwa” featuring Congolese singer Fally Ipupa.

Watch the live performance here: