Unleashed 4 Takeover Conference 2023 is Back and ready to Transform Nigeria’s Real Estate Industry

The Countdown begins to the 2nd edition of the Unleashed 4 Takeover Conference. With over 1500 participants and 20 speakers, this free event is not to be missed. Mark your calendars for May 1st to 3rd, 2023, at The Balmoral Event Center in VI, Lagos.

Although physical registration is now closed, interested participants can register free to attend online from anywhere in the world through this link.

Convened by Group MD Nedcomoaks and Founder of Victoria Crest Homes, Dr Kennedy Okonkwo, the conference will not only spotlight the real estate industry but also connect and inspire career professionals and entrepreneurs across other industries to thrive in their chosen fields.

We believe that knowledge is power, and we are excited about this conference, said Dr Okonkwo.

Bringing together such a diverse group of realtors and industry leaders from across Africa under one roof will be a game changer, and the insights and strategies shared will help drive the success of Nigeria’s business ecosystem.

He also noted that the growth and development of the real estate industry is the driving force for the conference and that property stakeholders need to collaborate more to drive the meaningful transformation of the sector.

To make the real estate sector reflective of the demographic of Nigeria, we need more platforms that bring relevant stakeholders together to engage meaningfully and to decisively agree on the elements required to drive inclusive participation and transformation, the real estate mogul added.

The conference will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops on a wide range of topics, including disruption, branding, sales and marketing, real estate financing, prop-tech and lots more.

This year’s edition will gather first-in-class thought leaders to inspire, guide, and provide valuable information and direction to attendees to charge them for the rest of 2023 and beyond.

The lineup of speakers includes;

Founder and Group Managing Director of NedcomOaks Group, Dr Kennedy Okonkwo

renowned South African speaker and CEO of MyGrowthFund Venture Partners , Vusi Thembekwayo

, Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema

Global Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church , Pastor Godman Akinlabi

, Deputy Managing Director Nedcomoaks and CEO of Victoria Crest Homes, Ichechi Okonkwo

Board Member of Troyka Group , Dr Ken Onyeali Ikpe

, Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Housing, Dr Adetoke Benson-Awoyinfa

CEO of Gemstone Group , Fela Durotoye

, CEO of Rocky Realty, Dr Ibukun Adebayo amongst others.

As an important player in the industry, we believe that a platform of this nature will contribute to the broader conversation of creating a thriving and inclusive residential property market for all Nigerians, said Ichechi Okonkwo, co-organiser of the conference and leading voice in the Nigerian real estate space.

She revealed that a significant aspect of the conference would be the opportunity for the realtors and other professionals to network and connect for growth in an enabling environment. The 3-day event will end on a high note with a gala nite.

For event updates and more details on tailor-made sponsorship and partnership opportunities, follow the ‘Unleashed 4 Takeover Conference’ on Instagram.

Sponsored Content