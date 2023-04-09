Connect with us

9JAGIDI Fest Returns With a Bang for Its 5th Anniversary

So&U Marks 33 Years of Creative Excellence With an Interesting Lineup of Activities

Check out Highlights from Ibukun Awosika's International Woman Leadership Conference Dubai

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Monkey Shoulder's MadeforMixing Press Play Concert records First-Ever Fusion of AI, Light & Sound

Fueling the Fun: Zagg Amps Up the Atmosphere at Timeless Concert

Discover New Products and Network with Female Entrepreneurs at the Bloom Conference | May 3rd

#Ride4Autism: Shades of Life Foundation & Cyclotron Advocate for Autism Awareness in Nigeria

Unleash Your Creativity: Kanekalon's Second Annual Hairstylist Workshop is Now Underway in Nigeria

Leadway Assurance Goes All Out to Celebrate International Happiness Day

9JAGIDI Fest Returns With a Bang for Its 5th Anniversary

Exciting times are here as 9jagidi is set to commemorate its 5th anniversary with a second edition of one of Africa’s youth festivals, 9jagidi Fest.

9jagidi is a Nigerian-based entertainment brand that is responsible for organising a series of African youth festivals that feature dance, games, comedy, food challenges, cooking competitions, and lots of other exciting shows. 9jagidi Fest serves as a platform for talented youths from across diverse geographies to showcase their talents, which will not only benefit the wider public by offering first-class entertainment but will also serve as a window where any talented youth can be open to various exciting offers.

Celebrating its 5th anniversary, 9jagidi is set to launch its second edition of 9jagidi Fest in the city of Calabar on July 2, 2023, where youths will have the opportunity to showcase their talents and network. The event will include rap, music, comedy, dance, a food challenge, and a cooking competition.

Participants can get their tickets for the 2023 festival at the brand’s website, for regular and VIP reservations.

For further details, see the brand’s social media pages: Facebook and Instagram 

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

