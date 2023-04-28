The Latest Episode of “Healing With Maria” Features An Inspiring Story of Triumph Over Addiction | Watch

Connect with us

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Reality TV star and show host Maria Chike Benjamin has released the second episode of her wellness podcast, “Healing With Maria.”

Maria’s guest on this episode is David Folaranmi. In the first part of David’s story on the show, he talks about his long battles with drug abuse, how he ran into financial difficulties as a result of the habit, how he estranged himself from his family, losing his apartment to the addiction, the horrible experiences he had at a drug bunk, moving to Lagos, going to rehab and more.

Watch the first part of the inspiring interview below:

