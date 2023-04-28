282 Students at C.K. Tedam University in Ghana Are Now Beneficiaries of Mr Eazi’s Student Fund

Mr Eazi has granted full and partial scholarships to 282 students at the C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS) in Ghana.

The Student Fund, launched in 2022, aims to support female undergraduates, orphans, displaced persons, and persons with disabilities. Dr V.A. Ankamah-Lomotey, the Registrar of CKT-UTAS, confirmed the news in a letter expressing gratitude to Mr Eazi for his support.

Mr Eazi expressed his commitment to funding higher education for 1,000 students as part of his scholarship program. He firmly believes that education is a crucial factor in transforming the region and providing individuals with the means to achieve both economic and social mobility.

Click here for more details on how to access the scholarship.