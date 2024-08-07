Music Phenomenon Mr Eazi unveils ‘Panadol’ Music Video From His Renowned Album ‘The Evil Genius’

As we approach the first anniversary of his debut album The Evil Genius, Grammy® Award winner Mr Eazi is thrilled to unveil the music video for ‘Panadol’. Directed by Mollana Burke, JM Films and shot in London, the video brings the track’s themes of pleasure and ease to life with vibrant visuals and a playful narrative.

Recorded in Ouidah, Benin, and produced by Type A, ‘Panadol video showcases cheekiness and lightheartedness playfully and stylishly. It is inspired by how men brag about their love lives, thinking they are in control, while the woman actually holds all the power and pulls the strings.

Mr Eazi’s smooth vocals and infectious melodies capture the essence of finding relief in love and music, much like the soothing effects of the pain reliever Panadol.

With over 100 million streams, The Evil Genius has been celebrated by Forbes, The New York Times, Billboard, Rolling Stone, The FADER, Complex, CNN, The Guardian, and Music Week. Fans can anticipate more exciting releases from Mr Eazi, including new singles and a surprise EP before year-end.

Beyond music, he remains committed to his philanthropic efforts, focusing on supporting young creatives and entrepreneurs.

Sponsored Content