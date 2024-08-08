itel Celebrates Success at Titans of Technology Awards 2024 with Three Award Wins

Connect with us

itel, a leading consumer electronics brand, is thrilled to announce its remarkable success at the prestigious Titans of Technology Awards 2024. Held at the renowned Lagos Oriental Hotel, itel secured three distinguished awards, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

The accolades awarded to itel include:
itel RS4: Most Innovative Gaming Smartphone Of The Year
itel S24: Customer Choice Mobile Phone Of The Year
itel Nigeria Marketing Team: Most Innovative Marketing Team Of The Year

Omachona Eguda, the ATL Marketing Manager for itel Nigeria, expressed her delight and gratitude for the recognition.

These awards are a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. We are committed to providing our customers with top-quality products and services that enhance their everyday experiences. This achievement is a proud moment for the entire itel family, and we are deeply honoured to be recognized by the Titans of Technology Awards.

The itel RS4, celebrated for its cutting-edge gaming capabilities, has set a new benchmark in the mobile gaming industry. The itel S24, cherished by customers for its exceptional 108MP camera performance and user-friendly features, has garnered widespread acclaim. Additionally, the itel Nigeria Marketing Team’s innovative strategies and impactful campaigns have significantly contributed to the brand’s success.

itel’s triumph at the Titans of Technology Awards 2024 underscores its dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology and delivering unparalleled value to its customers. The company remains steadfast in its mission to create products that cater to the evolving needs of its users.

For more information about itel and its award-winning products, please visit itel’s official website.

