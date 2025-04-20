Here’s How itel Is Solving Water Crisis in Brigade Gama (B) Kasuwar Takari Community

As part of its unwavering commitment to community development and social responsibility, itel, a leading mobile phone and electronics brand, has brought a lasting solution to the water scarcity challenges facing residents of Brigade Gama (B) Kasuwar Takari, Nasarawa Local Government Area, Kano State. In a remarkable gesture to mark World Water Day 2025, itel commissioned an electric-powered borehole at Brigade Gama, providing clean and safe water to the community.

For years, residents of Brigade Gama have battled with insufficient access to potable water, a challenge that has particularly affected the residents of the community. Pregnant women and nursing mothers, as well as food vendors, have had to endure difficult conditions due to the unavailability of clean water for commercial and domestic use. Recognising this pressing need, itel stepped in through its Love Always on CSR initiative, which is focused on making impactful, long-term contributions to underserved communities.

The newly commissioned borehole is electric-powered, ensuring that the community does not run out of safe, clean water – hence, there’s electricity in the community. The project also speaks directly to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6 – ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

During the official handover ceremony, members of the community, healthcare staff, and government representatives gathered in celebration and appreciation. Speaking at the event, itel’s ATL Marketing Manager, Dolapo Samuel Olorun-nimbe, highlighted the brand’s dedication to societal welfare and the rationale behind the project.

“At itel, we believe that access to clean water is not a privilege – it’s a fundamental human right. This electric-powered borehole is more than a project; it’s a promise. A promise that we see our customers, that we understand their daily challenges, and that we are here to make life better in every way possible. Through our Love Always On initiative, we are committed to impacting lives positively, especially in areas where help is needed most,” he said.

The excitement and gratitude in the air were palpable, with elders, women, and children visibly elated by the new development. Representing the community, Suleiman Mohammed Gama, the community leader of Gama, expressed deep gratitude to itel for the timely intervention.

For a long time, our people have suffered due to a lack of clean water. This has affected our health, our economy, and our daily lives. What itel has done today is nothing short of a miracle. They didn’t just give us water – they gave us hope, dignity, and a better future. We are thankful and pray that other companies follow this shining example,” he said in his address to the itel team.

The Councillor of Gama Ward, Abdulkarim Mohammed Ibrahim, Imam of the Gama Mosque Mallam Abdurazaq Ibrahim and Ambassador Mohammed Danlarabawa, CEO of Grassroot Care and Aid Foundation, praised itel for the intervention and also acknowledged that the borehole will significantly improve hygiene standards and patient care delivery, especially for expectant mothers and newborns. They further urged itel to provide solar-powered boreholes in their subsequent interventions.

The event concluded with a symbolic opening of the water facility, accompanied by cheers, cultural performances, and an informal interaction between itel representatives and community members. The joyous mood underscored the power of thoughtful corporate social responsibility in transforming lives and fostering goodwill.

You will recall that itel provided an electric borehole to the Koran Goje Community in Kano State on April 19, 2023, also as part of its Love Always On corporate social responsibility initiative, where over 5,000 community dwellers have faced multiple challenges in accessing safe water, including health risks and costs associated with using untreated water.

With this initiative, itel once again demonstrates that its brand philosophy, Enjoy Better Life, goes beyond technology – it is about creating lasting value and supporting humanity. As the company continues to expand its footprint in Nigeria and across Africa, projects like these affirm itel’s position not just as a tech brand but as a responsible partner in nation-building and social development.

