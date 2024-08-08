From Vision to Impact: How Mom of Boys is Shaping Maternal Health in Nigeria

Mom of Boys is a Nigerian community-based non-governmental entity dedicated to supporting, loving, and catering to mothers. It helps mothers navigate the complexities of motherhood while reinforcing positive parenting. Through its maternal health initiatives, the foundation curates programs aimed at alleviating the burdens associated with motherhood and ensuring maternal health.

Mom of Boys prioritizes the healthcare and well-being of all mothers, striving to provide compassionate, empathetic, culturally sensitive, and holistic care. Part of its vision includes offering support to new mothers where needed, aiding the government in creating a healthcare framework that prioritizes maternal health, and lending a supportive voice to address maternal health issues.

The organization’s goal is to build a community of mothers to provide physical, mental, and emotional support. It also seeks to educate and enlighten expectant mothers on the realities of motherhood and offer guidance on positive parenting.

Initiatives and Programs

Mom of Boys focuses on providing education, advocacy, and support for maternal health and postpartum depression.

Maternal Health Outreach Program

The Maternal Health Outreach Program is dedicated to educating and empowering the future generation about the critical importance of maternal health. As part of its outreach efforts, the organization visited Government Secondary School, Dutse, to sensitize, empower, and educate young girls about the significance of maternal health care.

The program emphasizes that healthy mothers lead to healthier families and, by extension, a healthier community.

Understanding the importance of maternal health is the first step toward creating a brighter future for all. To achieve the vision of improving the health of every girl child, the organization visited the school to share its vision and belief that all girls and women deserve better to improve maternal health outcomes.

They recognize the challenges faced by mothers in various communities. As part of its program, it is committed to community development. This involves teaching mothers the importance of community development, why they must partake, and the benefits of building a safe and effective community to support mothers during their maternal health journey.

Distribution of Maternal Health Kits for Mothers in Collaboration with Vowe Foundation and Geranuel PCOS Foundation at Gwarimpa General Hospital, Abuja

Mom of Boys has continually focused on sensitizing and engaging mothers and the community about maternal health in Nigeria. It provides education and basic support for women in different communities. As part of its programs, the organization visited Gwarimpa General Hospital to sensitize and engage mothers on the importance of maternal health and provided maternal health kits to nursing mothers to aid their transition to postpartum.

It was an honour for the organization to be part of the commissioning of the first round of the 2023 Maternal Newborn Child Health Week (MNCHW) and the implementation of the Community Health Influencers and Promoters Services (CHIPS) program in Imo State on May 22, 2023.

The initiative, supported by the Federal Government, the Imo State Government, UNICEF, Vitamin Angels, Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation (U-TOLF), and other partners, aims to ensure that every child, pregnant, and breastfeeding mother receives adequate care.

The CHIPS initiative was developed to enhance the ability of village workers (VHW) and provide health services at residents’ doorsteps in the state, with continuous progress being made to improve mother-and-child health care.

The Founder



Sandra Uzodimma Adewoye is a communications strategist with extensive experience in public relations and stakeholder management. She has worked with various organizations in both the public and private sectors, developing and executing successful communication strategies to achieve organizational goals. Sandra is also an active member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

Driven by personal experiences and a desire to ensure that no mother navigates the complexities of motherhood alone, Sandra conceived the idea of this impactful initiative. Her journey through motherhood highlighted the challenges and lack of resources and support, particularly during pregnancy and postpartum, a period often marked by emotional turmoil.

Alarmed by the prevalence of postpartum depression, Sandra’s mission became clear: to illuminate the path for mothers grappling with despair and create an extensive support system to alleviate the burdens of motherhood. Thus, “Mom of Boys Nigeria” was born from her steadfast determination to bring about positive change.

The NGO has become a leading voice for maternal health and postpartum depression in Nigeria, providing education and support services to thousands of women and families, and advocating for policies and programs that improve access to maternal healthcare and support services. Sandra’s strategic communications expertise has been instrumental in shaping the organization’s message and impact.

Since its founding, Mom of Boys Nigeria has impacted the lives of thousands of women and families, providing education and support services and advocating for improved access to maternal healthcare.

Get Involved:

There are many ways to get involved with maternal health initiatives for mothers. You can volunteer your time and donate to the organization, or help spread awareness about the importance of maternal health and postpartum depression.

To learn more, please visit the website or follow the organization on social media.

