Events
#BNRSVP Events This Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.
So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!
And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.
Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!
***
Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Karaoke at the Corner
Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Web3
Date:Thursday, August 8 – Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP: HERE
Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.
Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
Traffik Thursday
Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
The Sojourner: Vessels
Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024 – Sunday, August 11, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: NEW CULTURE STUDIO 34, Adeola Cresent, Oremeji, Mokola Ibadan
RSVP: HERE
Pre-Drinks Friday
Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.
Date: Friday, August 9, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
Retro Rave x Sonare “Get Splashed”
Date: Friday, August 9, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Wave Beach
RSVP: HERE
The Tender Plants : Creative Class For Kids All Summer (Ages 6-12)(13-18)
Date: Friday, August 9 – 15, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: 13b Johnvic Igboanugo str. off Chris Maduike drive, Lekki Phase 1
RSVP: HERE
AniWeCon24
Date:Friday, August 9 2024 – Saturday, August 10 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Beginners Improv Course
Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: 2A Joseph Amadi street, Berra Estate Chevron, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Demystifying ṢẸ̀GÍLỌLÁ ARÓMIRẸ́ ÒGÌDÁN – With Yusuf Balógun And Jídé Badmus
Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Thought Pyramid Art Centre – 96, Norman Williams street, South West, Ikoyi, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Afrosthetics Community Hangout
Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024
Venue: The sync hub creative center
Beat The Heat
Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Tivoli gardens Ikoyi
RSVP: HERE
Sovereign Summer Festival
Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Hook Lounge, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
The Majors
Date: Sunday, August 11, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: 31b Bashorun R.I. Okusanya Avenue, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Kids Summer Arts & Crafts Workshop
Venue: 12 Ayinde Akinmade Street off Admiralty, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.