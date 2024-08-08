Connect with us

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events Promotions

Welcome to a New Fragrance Era: Thameen London Unveils 'Chords' in Grand Style!

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

Rihanna & Ayra Starr Sport Custom Lauren Austin Costumes for Barbados' Crop Over Festival | WATCH

Events News Promotions

Serge Lutens Unveils “La Fille Tour De Fer” at Exclusive In-Store Launch in Lagos

Beauty BN TV Events Movies & TV Music Style

A Golden Goddess Took Over The Tonight Show, She Is AYRA STARR

Events News Promotions

Celebrating a Guinness World Record: Dr. Fola David Appreciates Tolaram's Sponsorship

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Movies Movies & TV Style

Tejiri Duke Honoured Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti with Bold Fashion Statement at Biopic's Premiere | WATCH

BN TV Events Movies Nollywood Style

BN Red Carpet Fab: Uche Montana & Nollywood Stars at 'The Betrayed' Movie Premiere in Lagos

Events News Promotions

TAPE 2024: A Celebration of Faith, Culture, and Music at The Rock Cathedral

Events News Promotions

Join the Excitement: SHE CREATES Summer Camp Returns for Its 17th Edition in Lagos | Aug 4th – 17th

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Web3

Date:Thursday, August 8 – Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP: HERE

Game Night

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE


The Sojourner: Vessels

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024 – Sunday, August 11, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: NEW CULTURE STUDIO 34, Adeola Cresent, Oremeji, Mokola Ibadan
RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, August 9, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

Retro Rave x Sonare “Get Splashed”

Date: Friday, August 9, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Wave Beach
RSVP: HERE


The Tender Plants : Creative Class For Kids All Summer (Ages 6-12)(13-18)

Date: Friday, August 9 – 15, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: 13b Johnvic Igboanugo str. off Chris Maduike drive, Lekki Phase 1
RSVP: HERE


AniWeCon24

Date:Friday, August 9 2024 – Saturday, August 10 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Beginners Improv Course 

Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: 2A Joseph Amadi street, Berra Estate Chevron, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Demystifying ṢẸ̀GÍLỌLÁ ARÓMIRẸ́ ÒGÌDÁN – With Yusuf Balógun And Jídé Badmus

Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Thought Pyramid Art Centre – 96, Norman Williams street, South West, Ikoyi, Lagos
RSVP: HERE


Afrosthetics Community Hangout 

Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: The sync hub creative center

RSVP: HERE

Beat The Heat

Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Tivoli gardens Ikoyi
RSVP: HERE

Sovereign Summer Festival 

Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Hook Lounge, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE


The Majors

Date: Sunday, August 11, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: 31b Bashorun R.I. Okusanya Avenue, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Kids Summer Arts & Crafts Workshop

Date: Monday, August 12 – Thursday, August 29 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: 12 Ayinde Akinmade Street off Admiralty, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Dennis Isong: The Opportunities, Risks, and Rewards of Investing in Nigeria’s Real Estate

Today’s “Doing Life With…” Rach Idowu Looks Into What it Means to Live With ADHD

Financial Jennifer: Understanding Stock Investing and Why Nigerian Banks Are Selling Shares

Aderonke Adesola is Promoting the Yoruba Language & Gender Equality in Sports Media

Adesewa Olofinko: The Influence of Pan-African Women Organisation in Shaping Africa’s Narrative
css.php