BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Web3

Date:Thursday, August 8 – Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Virtual

RSVP: HERE

Game Night

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



The Sojourner: Vessels

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024 – Sunday, August 11, 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue: NEW CULTURE STUDIO 34, Adeola Cresent, Oremeji, Mokola Ibadan

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, August 9, 2024

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Retro Rave x Sonare “Get Splashed”

Date: Friday, August 9, 2024

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Wave Beach

RSVP: HERE



The Tender Plants : Creative Class For Kids All Summer (Ages 6-12)(13-18)

Date: Friday, August 9 – 15, 2024

Time: 10 AM

Venue: 13b Johnvic Igboanugo str. off Chris Maduike drive, Lekki Phase 1

RSVP: HERE



AniWeCon24

Date:Friday, August 9 2024 – Saturday, August 10 2024

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Beginners Improv Course

Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue: 2A Joseph Amadi street, Berra Estate Chevron, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Demystifying ṢẸ̀GÍLỌLÁ ARÓMIRẸ́ ÒGÌDÁN – With Yusuf Balógun And Jídé Badmus

Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Thought Pyramid Art Centre – 96, Norman Williams street, South West, Ikoyi, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



Afrosthetics Community Hangout

Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024

Sovereign Summer Festival Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Hook Lounge, Victoria Island, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



The Majors

Date: Sunday, August 11, 2024

Time: 4 PM

Venue: 31b Bashorun R.I. Okusanya Avenue, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Kids Summer Arts & Crafts Workshop

Date: Monday, August 12 – Thursday, August 29 2024

Time: 10 AM

Venue: : 10 AM 12 Ayinde Akinmade Street off Admiralty, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.