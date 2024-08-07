Welcome to a New Fragrance Era: Thameen London Unveils ‘Chords’ in Grand Style!

Thameen London, the renowned luxury fragrance house, celebrated the launch of its latest fragrance, CHORDS, with an intimate event that beautifully captured the essence of the brand’s sophistication.

From the moment guests arrived, they were enveloped in an atmosphere of elegance as the afternoon began with a serenade by talented violinists performing the best of Handel, setting a serene and refined tone. As guests were welcomed with drinks, they mingled and soaked in the enchanting ambiance.

The event was officially opened by Tanya Rupani, Brand Manager of Thameen London. Tanya delivered an engaging introduction to the brand, highlighting the exquisite craftsmanship and artistry that define Thameen’s collection of fragrances. She then unveiled CHORDS, the latest addition to Thameen’s luxurious lineup that has been described as a leather and orange blossom masterpiece.

The highlight of the evening was a delightful hand-painting activity where guests had the unique opportunity to personalize their fragrance bottles. It was a fun activity that created a bonding moment with the guests, making the event truly memorable.

The theme for the afternoon, “Sandstone,” was reflected in the decor and the stylish ensembles of the guests. Notable attendees included Akin Faminu, Adebayo Lawal of Orange Culture, Falana, Rebecca Fabunmi, Vine Olugu and Chisom Njokwu, all of whom brought their distinctive style to the event.

Thameen London is pleased to announce that its exquisite fragrances, including the newly launched CHORDS, are available at The Nail Boutique in Lagos and Aromas or Dunes Center in Abuja. Walk in and experience the allure and sophistication of Thameen’s fragrances at these locations.





