Connect with us

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

Rihanna & Ayra Starr Sport Custom Lauren Austin Costumes for Barbados' Crop Over Festival | WATCH

Beauty Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: The Different Sides to Anita Ukah – Crowned Beauty Queen & Entrepreneur

Beauty BN TV Events Movies & TV Music Style

A Golden Goddess Took Over The Tonight Show, She Is AYRA STARR

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Movies Movies & TV Style

Tejiri Duke Honoured Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti with Bold Fashion Statement at Biopic's Premiere | WATCH

Beauty BN TV News Style Sweet Spot

South-Sudanese Supermodel, Adut Akech Bior Announces Pregnancy in Vogue Exclusive

Beauty Music Sweet Spot

Ayra Starr's Limited Edition Dolls Set to Launch in Lagos, US, UK & France

Beauty BN TV Movies Nollywood Style

Check Out Kate Henshaw as a Vision of Luminous Power in Gold for New Movie, Voltage

Beauty Nollywood Style

Toni Tones ATE Sultry Glam & Graphic Bodycon for Her B'day, Serving the Perfect Summer Lewk

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Monica Awe-Etuk's Stunning ESSENCE Fest 2024 Style: Don't Miss These Must-See Looks!

Beauty BN TV Events Style

These Timeless African Braids Graced the Dior Pre-Fall 2024 Runway | WATCH

Beauty

Rihanna & Ayra Starr Sport Custom Lauren Austin Costumes for Barbados’ Crop Over Festival | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Crop Over festival was ablaze with Ayra Starr’s electrifying energy and show-stopping sultry style.

The Afropop star was spotted on board the Aura Experience truck with Pop star Rihanna‘s friends and family as the Bajan Kadooment Queen celebrated one of Barbados’ most beloved festivals’ 50th Anniversary with a grand return to the streets, for the first time since 2019.

Rihanna at Grand Kadooment Day 2024, Photo by @krisshotit for @aura_experience

Rihanna and Ayra Starr commanded attention in custom bedazzled Lauren Austin costumes at the event, also known as the Grand Kadooment parade, which was held in St. Michael, as a major part of the 3-month long Crop Over festival of Barbadian music, arts, food, culture, and more.

Since its inception in 1974, it has become a yearly event to attract tourists to the island and keep the local folk culture alive. The festival usually kicks off in June and runs until the first Monday in August with a grand carnival parade known as Kadooment Day, widely considered the biggest Caribbean carnival.

Stunning as ever, Bad Gal Riri and Sabi Girl Ayra had a swell time in Ri’s home country serving flawless glowing skin, undeniable charisma, and fun dance moves. Since meeting at the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Event event in London during the first half of the year, the bond between the duo seems to have blossomed beautifully.

Ayra’s colourful ensemble featured charming blue, lavender, baby blue, lemon and white feathers with multicoloured gems embellished around her sheer jumpsuit and OTT headpiece. Her glam was simply chic. She gave fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her Crop Over experience, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Ri’s colourful outfit featured bronze jewels with golden metal bases wrapped around her gorgeous figure like shimmery serpents, covering her bust, and swirling around her legs, torso, and arms. She paired the outfit with a matching crown, staggering high heels, and elaborate colourful feathers fit for a Carnival Queen. She topped it off with a dewy “no makeup” makeup look.

Get a glimpse of Rihanna’s arrival at Crop Over 2024, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeneque Pinnock (@jenequep)

CREDITS

Bellas: @AyraStarr

Costume Designer: @laurenxaustin @ljaustin110

Rihanna’s arrival video: @fashionbombdaily@barbadoscropoverhub & @bellanaijastyle

Ayra’s video by @maeetrix

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Dennis Isong: The Opportunities, Risks, and Rewards of Investing in Nigeria’s Real Estate

Today’s “Doing Life With…” Rach Idowu Looks Into What it Means to Live With ADHD

Financial Jennifer: Understanding Stock Investing and Why Nigerian Banks Are Selling Shares

Aderonke Adesola is Promoting the Yoruba Language & Gender Equality in Sports Media

Adesewa Olofinko: The Influence of Pan-African Women Organisation in Shaping Africa’s Narrative
css.php