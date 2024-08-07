Rihanna & Ayra Starr Sport Custom Lauren Austin Costumes for Barbados’ Crop Over Festival | WATCH

The Crop Over festival was ablaze with Ayra Starr’s electrifying energy and show-stopping sultry style.

The Afropop star was spotted on board the Aura Experience truck with Pop star Rihanna‘s friends and family as the Bajan Kadooment Queen celebrated one of Barbados’ most beloved festivals’ 50th Anniversary with a grand return to the streets, for the first time since 2019.

Rihanna and Ayra Starr commanded attention in custom bedazzled Lauren Austin costumes at the event, also known as the Grand Kadooment parade, which was held in St. Michael, as a major part of the 3-month long Crop Over festival of Barbadian music, arts, food, culture, and more.

Since its inception in 1974, it has become a yearly event to attract tourists to the island and keep the local folk culture alive. The festival usually kicks off in June and runs until the first Monday in August with a grand carnival parade known as Kadooment Day, widely considered the biggest Caribbean carnival.

Stunning as ever, Bad Gal Riri and Sabi Girl Ayra had a swell time in Ri’s home country serving flawless glowing skin, undeniable charisma, and fun dance moves. Since meeting at the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Event event in London during the first half of the year, the bond between the duo seems to have blossomed beautifully.

Ayra’s colourful ensemble featured charming blue, lavender, baby blue, lemon and white feathers with multicoloured gems embellished around her sheer jumpsuit and OTT headpiece. Her glam was simply chic. She gave fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her Crop Over experience, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Ri’s colourful outfit featured bronze jewels with golden metal bases wrapped around her gorgeous figure like shimmery serpents, covering her bust, and swirling around her legs, torso, and arms. She paired the outfit with a matching crown, staggering high heels, and elaborate colourful feathers fit for a Carnival Queen. She topped it off with a dewy “no makeup” makeup look.

Get a glimpse of Rihanna’s arrival at Crop Over 2024, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

