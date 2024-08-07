Connect with us

Veekee James Unravels the Magic Behind Dimma Umeh’s Igbo Bridal Look | WATCH

Veekee James Unravels the Magic Behind Dimma Umeh’s Igbo Bridal Look | WATCH

3 hours ago

Prepare to be mesmerized! We’re taking a deep dive into the breathtaking details of the jaw-dropping ombre (gold-brown) ensemble Dimma Umeh, rocked for her Traditional wedding ceremony in Enugu, crafted to perfection by the visionary Veekee James.

From the inspiration behind the colour palette to the intricate details of the design, Veekee James uncovers the elements that make this look an absolute showstopper. Hit the ▶ button below to watch the process and special moments from the making of this fashion masterpiece:

 

CREDITS

Bride: @dimmaumeh
Designer: @veekee_james via @veekeejames_official
Stylist: @thewardrobemanager

Related Topics:
The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

