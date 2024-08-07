Connect with us

Creative Director, Hayet Rida Reveals The Inspiration Behind Her Brand Name - KHOI

Veekee James Unravels the Magic Behind Dimma Umeh’s Igbo Bridal Look | WATCH

Asake Drops New Track "Active" feat. Travis Scott Ahead of "Lungu Boy" Release

Ify's Kitchen Takes You to Cameroon with Spaghetti Omelette Recipe Video

Watch the Trailer for "All Of Us" – A New High School Series Exploring Friendship & Drama

A Golden Goddess Took Over The Tonight Show, She Is AYRA STARR

Tems Reflects on Fame & Experiences in "Burning" Music Video

Zozo Faces the Challenges of Lagos in Season Finale of "My Name Is Zozo"

Watch Oxlade Perform the Live Acoustic Version of "Arabambi"

#BNxBBNaija9: Ndi Nne Crowned Heads of House & Streeze Wins Immunity

Ever wondered about the story behind your favourite brand name? Join Creative Director Hayet Rida on an exclusive journey into the heart of KHOI. Discover the inspiration, the meaning, and the vision that birthed it.

FYI, you might be enchanted as Hayet shares the fascinating story behind the elegant brand name KHOI, from inception to its global impact. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Fun fact: Hayet is wearing a necklace from KHOI’s Fall 2024 collection named ENSA (the twi word for hand…a celebration of Hayet’s stepping into the brand FULLY…and literally putting her stamp on it all). The piece will be available for purchase later in the year.

Founder: @Hayet.Rida,

Brand @shopkhoi

