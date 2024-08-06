Connect with us

BN TV Music

Asake Drops New Track "Active" feat. Travis Scott Ahead of "Lungu Boy" Release

BN TV Cuisine

Ify's Kitchen Takes You to Cameroon with Spaghetti Omelette Recipe Video

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for "All Of Us" – A New High School Series Exploring Friendship & Drama

Beauty BN TV Events Movies & TV Music Style

A Golden Goddess Took Over The Tonight Show, She Is AYRA STARR

BN TV Music

Tems Reflects on Fame & Experiences in "Burning" Music Video

BN TV Movies & TV

Zozo Faces the Challenges of Lagos in Season Finale of "My Name Is Zozo"

BN TV Music

Watch Oxlade Perform the Live Acoustic Version of "Arabambi"

BN TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija9: Ndi Nne Crowned Heads of House & Streeze Wins Immunity

BN TV Living

Steve Chuks Discusses Creative Duality & Rejecting Societal Norms on "Unpack With Nay"

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Yemi Alade Performs Theme Song For Superhero Animated Series "Iyanu"

BN TV

Asake Drops New Track “Active” feat. Travis Scott Ahead of “Lungu Boy” Release

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Asake is ramping up anticipation for his forthcoming album, “Lungu Boy,” with the release of its 5th track, “Active.” The track features American rapper Travis Scott and is produced by Sarz and Mike Dean.

The accompanying music video, directed by Edgar Esteves, Joshua Valle, and Nikita Vilchinski, is a mashup of highlights from Asake’s stage performances and scenes of him having fun alongside Travis Scott.

“Active” is a high-energy song about being fully engaged, successful, and confident in their pursuits, highlighting their active lifestyles and wealth.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Dennis Isong: The Opportunities, Risks, and Rewards of Investing in Nigeria’s Real Estate

Today’s “Doing Life With…” Rach Idowu Looks Into What it Means to Live With ADHD

Financial Jennifer: Understanding Stock Investing and Why Nigerian Banks Are Selling Shares

Aderonke Adesola is Promoting the Yoruba Language & Gender Equality in Sports Media

Adesewa Olofinko: The Influence of Pan-African Women Organisation in Shaping Africa’s Narrative
css.php