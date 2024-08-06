Asake Drops New Track “Active” feat. Travis Scott Ahead of “Lungu Boy” Release

Asake is ramping up anticipation for his forthcoming album, “Lungu Boy,” with the release of its 5th track, “Active.” The track features American rapper Travis Scott and is produced by Sarz and Mike Dean.

The accompanying music video, directed by Edgar Esteves, Joshua Valle, and Nikita Vilchinski, is a mashup of highlights from Asake’s stage performances and scenes of him having fun alongside Travis Scott.

“Active” is a high-energy song about being fully engaged, successful, and confident in their pursuits, highlighting their active lifestyles and wealth.

Watch the video below: