Burna Boy, Tyla, Tems, Davido, Ayra Starr & Pheelz Bag Nominations for the 2024 MTV VMAs
MTV has unveiled the list of nominees for the 2024 “VMAs,” celebrating artists whose influence and contributions over the past year have transformed the music industry and ignited global conversations. This year, African global stars Burna Boy, Tems, Tyla, Davido, Ayra Starr, Lojay, and Pheelz have been recognised in the “Best Afrobeats” category. Notably, Tyla has secured three nominations for “Best Afrobeats,” “Best New Artist,” and “Best RnB.”
Leading the pack with 10 nominations is Taylor Swift, who aims to continue her record-breaking streak for “Video of the Year” and potentially become the only artist to win five times in the coveted category. Taylor is followed closely by her “Fortnight” collaborator Post Malone, who has nine nominations. Ariana Grande, Eminem, and Sabrina Carpenter have six nominations each, while Megan Thee Stallion and SZA have five. LISA, Olivia Rodrigo, and Teddy Swims round out the top nominees with four nods each.
Sabrina Carpenter and Teddy Swims are among the 29 first-time “VMAs” nominees, along with Benson Boone and Tyla, who each have three nominations. Other multiple first-time nominees include Chappell Roan, Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph, Rauw Alejandro, Sexyy Red, and Victoria Monét with two nominations each. Additional first-time nominees include Alexander Stewart, Burna Boy, Coco Jones, Flyana Boss, Gracie Abrams, Gunna, Joyner Lucas, Laufey, LE SSERAFIM, Lojay, Morgan Wallen, Myke Towers, NCT Dream, Pheelz, Playboi Carti, RAYE, Shaboozey, Tyler Childers, and The Warning.
Monde Twala, senior vice president and co-general manager of Paramount Africa & Lead BET International, expressed his excitement about the nominations: “We’re immensely proud to continually champion the growth of African music and celebrate the extraordinary talent of our nominees for this year’s awards. These artists are not merely representing their countries; they are boldly reshaping the global music landscape. Their nominations underscore the undeniable impact and universal appeal of African music, further cementing its place on the world stage.”
Starting today, fans can vote for their favourites across 15 gender-neutral categories, including the highly-coveted “Video of the Year,” presented by Burger King®; “Best Collaboration;” and “Artist of the Year” categories, by visiting vote.mtv.com through Friday, August 30, thanks to The General Insurance®. Voting for “Best New Artist” will remain active until the show on Tuesday, September 10. Nominations for social categories will be announced at a later date.
See the complete list of the nominees:
Video of the Year, Presented by Burger King®
- Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records
- Billie Eilish – “LUNCH” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
Best Afrobeats
- Ayra Starr featuring Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song”
- Burna Boy – “City Boys”
- Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay
- Tems – “Love Me JeJe”
- Tyla – “Water”
- Usher featuring Pheelz – “Ruin
Best New Artist
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tyla
Best RnB
- Alicia Keys – “Lifeline”
- Muni Long – “Made For Me”
- SZA – “Snooze”
- Tyla – “Water”
- Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good”
- Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
Artist of the Year
- Ariana Grande – Republic Records
- Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
- Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Island
- SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Song of the Year
- Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me” – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
- Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records
MTV Push Performance of the Year
- August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes” – Atlantic Records
- September 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum” – CMG / Interscope Records
- October 2023: Benson Boone – “In The Stars” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
- November 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU” – Def Jam
- December 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records
- January 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records
- February 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records
- March 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova” – Island
- April 2024: Flyana Boss – “yeaaa” – vnclm_/ Atlantic Records
- May 2024: Laufey – “Goddess” – Laufey / AWAL
- June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – “EASY” – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records
- July 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun” – Lava / Republic Records
Best Collaboration
- Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO / Republic Records
- GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” – CMG / Interscope Records
- Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records
- Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
Best Pop
- Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records
- Dua Lipa – Warner Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Island
- Tate McRae – RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Best Hip Hop
- Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO / Republic Records
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!” – CMG / Interscope Records
- Gunna – “fukumean” – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions
- Travis Scott featuring Playboi Carti – “FE!N” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records
Best Alternative
- Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
- Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit
- Hozier – “Too Sweet” – Columbia Records
- Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed” – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records
- Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire” – This Compilation / Warner Records
- Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)” – Warner Records
Best Rock
- Bon Jovi – “Legendary” – Island
- Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records
- Green Day – “Dilemma” – Reprise Records / Warner Records
- Kings of Leon – “Mustang” – Capitol Records
- Lenny Kravitz – “Human” – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
- U2 – “Atomic City” – Interscope Records
Best Latin
- Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Bad Bunny – “MONACO” – Rimas Entertainment
- KAROL G – “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN” – Bichota / Interscope Records
- Myke Towers – “LALA” – Warner Music Latina
- Peso Pluma and Anitta – “BELLAKEO” – Double P Records
- Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment
- Shakira and Cardi B – “Puntería” – Sony Music US Latin
Best K-Pop
- Jung Kook featuring Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
- LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records
- NCT Dream – “Smoothie” – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group
- NewJeans – “Super Shy” – ADOR / Geffen Records
- Stray Kids – “LALALALA” – JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Deja vu” – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records
Video for Good
- Alexander Stewart – “if only you knew” – FAE grp
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records
- Joyner Lucas and Jelly Roll – “Best For Me” – Twenty Nine Music Group
- RAYE – “Genesis.” – Human Re Sources
- Tyler Childers – “In Your Love” – Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records
Best Direction
- Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Directed by
- Christian Breslauer
- Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit – Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Directed by Rich Lee
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island – Directed by Bardia Zeinali
- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
Best Cinematography
- Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Cinematography
- by Anatol Trofimov
- Charli xcx – “Von dutch” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Jeff Bierman
- Dua Lipa – “Illusion” – Warner Records – Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko
- Olivia Rodrigo – “obsessed” – Geffen Records – Cinematography by Marz Miller
- Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve
- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto
Best Editing
- Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment – Editing by Nick Yumul
- Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Editing by Luis
- Caraza Peimbert
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Editing by David Checel
- LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Editing by Nik Kohler
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island – Editing by Jai Shukla
- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes
Best Choreography
- Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit – Choreography by Margaret Qualley
- Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
- LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Choreography
- by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos
- Tate McRae – “Greedy” – RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Capitol Records – Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof
Best Visual Effects
- Ariana Grande – “the boy is mine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Digital Axis
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual
- Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
- Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” – RCA Records – “Selfish” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Visual Effects by Mathematic
- Olivia Rodrigo – “get him back!” – Geffen Records – Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston
- Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Parliament
Best Art Direction
- Charli xcx – “360” – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by Grace Surnow
- LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloyd Co. / RCA Records – Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
- Olivia Rodrigo – “bad idea right?” – Geffen Records – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
List of Nominations by Artist
Taylor Swift – 10 Nominations
- Video Of The Year – “Fortnight”
- Artist Of The Year
- Song Of The Year – “Fortnight”
- Best Collaboration – “Fortnight”
- Best Pop
- Best Direction – “Fortnight”
- Best Cinematography – “Fortnight”
- Best Editing – “Fortnight”
- Best Visual Effects – “Fortnight”
- Best Art Direction – “Fortnight”
Post Malone – 9 Nominations
- Video Of The Year – “Fortnight”
- Song Of The Year – “Fortnight”
- Best Collaboration – “Fortnight”
- Best Collaboration – “I Had Some Help”
- Best Direction – “Fortnight”
- Best Cinematography – “Fortnight”
- Best Editing – “Fortnight”
- Best Visual Effects – “Fortnight”
- Best Art Direction – “Fortnight”
Ariana Grande – 6 Nominations
- Video Of The Year – “We can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
- Artist Of The Year
- Best Direction – “We can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
- Best Cinematography – “We can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
- Best Editing – “We can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
- Best Visual Effects – “the boy is mine”
Sabrina Carpenter – 6 Nominations
- Artist Of The Year
- Song Of The Year – “Espresso”
- Best Direction – “Please Please Please”
- Best Pop
- Best Editing – “Espresso”
- Best Art Direction – “Please Please Please”
Eminem – 6 Nominations
- Video Of The Year – “Houdini”
- Artist Of The Year – “Houdini”
- Best Hip Hop – “Houdini”
- Best Direction – “Houdini”
- Best Editing – “Houdini”
- Best Visual Effects – “Houdini”
Megan Thee Stallion – 5 Nominations
- Best Collaboration – “Wanna Be”
- Best Hip Hop – “BOA”
- Best Direction – “BOA”
- Best Art Direction – “BOA”
- Best Visual Effects – “BOA”
SZA – 5 Nominations
- Video of the Year – “Snooze”
- Artist of the Year
- Best Collaboration – “Rich Baby Daddy “
- Best Hip-Hop – “Rich Baby Daddy “
- Best R&B – “Snooze”
LISA – 4 Nominations
- Best K-pop – “Rockstar”
- Best Editing – “Rockstar”
- Best Choreography – “Rockstar”
- Best Art Direction – “Rockstar”
Olivia Rodrigo – 4 Nominations
- Best Pop
- Best Cinematography – “obsessed”
- Best Visual Effects – “get him back!”
- Best Art Direction – “bad idea right?”
Teddy Swims – 4 Nominations
- Song Of The Year – “Lose Control”
- Best New Artist
- PUSH: Performance of the Year
- Best Alternative – “Lose Control (Live)”
Anitta – 3 Nominations
- Best Latin – “Mil Veces”
- Best Latin – “BELLAKEO”
- Best Editing – “Mil Veces”
Benson Boone – 3 Nominations
- Best New Artist
- PUSH: Performance of the Year – “In The Stars”
- Best Alternative – “Beautiful Things”
Bleachers – 3 Nominations
- Best Alternative – “Tiny Moves”
- Best Direction – “Tiny Moves”
- Best Choreography – “Tiny Moves”
GloRilla – 3 Nominations
- PUSH: Performance of the Year – “Lick or Sum”
- Best Collaboration – “Wanna Be”
- Best Hip-Hop – “Yeah Glo!”
Dua Lipa – 3 Nominations
- Best Pop
- Best Cinematography – “Touching The Sky”
- Best Choreography – “Illusion”
Tyla – 3 Nominations
- Best New Artist
- Best R&B – “Water”
- Best Afrobeats – “Water”
Bad Bunny – 2 Nominations
- Artist Of The Year
- Best Latin – “MONACO”
Billie Eilish – 2 Nominations
- Video Of The Year – “LUNCH”
- Video For Good – “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie?”)
Chappell Roan – 2 Nominations
- Best New Artist
- PUSH: Performance of the Year: “Red Wine Supernova”
Charli xcx – 2 Nominations
- Best Direction – “Houdini” – “360”
- Best Editing – “Von dutch”
COLDPLAY – 2 Nominations
- Best Rock – “feelslikeimfallinginlove”
- Video For Good – “feelslikeimfallinginlove”
Drake – 2 Nominations
- Best Collaboration – “Rich Baby Daddy “
- Best Hip Hop – “Rich Baby Daddy “
Jelly Roll – 2 Nomination
- Best Collaboration – “Wild Ones”
- Video For Good – “Best For Me”
Jessie Murph – 2 Nominations
- Best Collaboration – “Wild Ones”
- PUSH: Performance of the Year – “Wild Ones”
Jung Kook – 2 Nominations
- Best Collaboration – “Seven”
- Best K-pop – “Seven”
Latto – 2 Nominations
- Best Collaboration – “Seven”
- Best K-pop – “Seven”
Rauw Alejandro – 2 Nominations
- Best Latin
- Best Cinematography