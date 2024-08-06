Burna Boy, Tyla, Tems, Davido, Ayra Starr & Pheelz Bag Nominations for the 2024 MTV VMAs

MTV has unveiled the list of nominees for the 2024 “VMAs,” celebrating artists whose influence and contributions over the past year have transformed the music industry and ignited global conversations. This year, African global stars Burna Boy, Tems, Tyla, Davido, Ayra Starr, Lojay, and Pheelz have been recognised in the “Best Afrobeats” category. Notably, Tyla has secured three nominations for “Best Afrobeats,” “Best New Artist,” and “Best RnB.”

Leading the pack with 10 nominations is Taylor Swift, who aims to continue her record-breaking streak for “Video of the Year” and potentially become the only artist to win five times in the coveted category. Taylor is followed closely by her “Fortnight” collaborator Post Malone, who has nine nominations. Ariana Grande, Eminem, and Sabrina Carpenter have six nominations each, while Megan Thee Stallion and SZA have five. LISA, Olivia Rodrigo, and Teddy Swims round out the top nominees with four nods each.

Sabrina Carpenter and Teddy Swims are among the 29 first-time “VMAs” nominees, along with Benson Boone and Tyla, who each have three nominations. Other multiple first-time nominees include Chappell Roan, Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph, Rauw Alejandro, Sexyy Red, and Victoria Monét with two nominations each. Additional first-time nominees include Alexander Stewart, Burna Boy, Coco Jones, Flyana Boss, Gracie Abrams, Gunna, Joyner Lucas, Laufey, LE SSERAFIM, Lojay, Morgan Wallen, Myke Towers, NCT Dream, Pheelz, Playboi Carti, RAYE, Shaboozey, Tyler Childers, and The Warning.