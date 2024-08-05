Asake Drops “Lungu Boy” Tracklist feat. Wizkid, Travis Scott & Stormzy

Connect with us

Asake has unveiled the tracklist for his new album, “Lungu Boy,” set for release on Friday, August 9th. In June, Asake released a new single, “Wave,” featuring British rapper Central Cee, which is also part of the album.

“Lungu Boy” features collaborations with artists, including Wizkid, Stormzy, Travis Scott, and Ludmilla.

Asake has been on his “Lungu Boy World Tour,” which began on June 26th at Afro Nation Portugal and will conclude at the Promiseland Festival in Gold Coast on October 6th.

“Lungu Boy” will be Asake’s third studio album, following “Work Of Art,” released in 2023.

See the tracklist below:

 


