Yemi Alade Performs Theme Song For Superhero Animated Series “Iyanu”

The epic children’s animated series “Iyanu The Series” now has a theme song for its world premiere, performed by the Grammy award-winning singer Yemi Alade. This theme song will feature in the opening title sequence when the series premieres next year on Cartoon Network and Max.

“Iyanu The Series” is an adaptation of Dark Horse Comics/YouNeek Studios’ graphic novel series “Iyanu: Child of Wonder” by creator and filmmaker Roye Okupe. The series, steeped in Nigerian culture and mythology, is a Lion Forge Entertainment production with the backing of Cartoon Network and Max.

The main title theme song is a collaboration between Yemi Alade, Lion Forge Entertainment, Alcon Sleeping Giant, and Femi Agunbiade, the lead composer of the series.

“I’ve been a big fan of Yemi Alade for over a decade, so I nearly fell out of my chair when I heard she would be a part of Iyanu,” says Roye. “I’ve gone from blasting her hit single Johnny in my car in 2014 to listening to her stunning lyrics on the Iyanu theme song. This is an absolute dream come true!”

“Iyanu” is set to launch in the U.S. and across Africa in 2025. U.S. viewers can watch the series on Cartoon Network and Max, while it will be available in 44 African countries via Showmax.

Watch the theme song below: