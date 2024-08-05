Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Yemi Alade Performs Theme Song For Superhero Animated Series "Iyanu"

BN TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija9: Ndi Nne Crowned Heads of House & Streeze Wins Immunity

BN TV Living

Steve Chuks Discusses Creative Duality & Rejecting Societal Norms on "Unpack With Nay"

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Movies Movies & TV Style

Tejiri Duke Honoured Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti with Bold Fashion Statement at Biopic's Premiere | WATCH

BN TV Living

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Talks Motherhood, Support Systems & Parenting Styles on "Mums Next Door"

BN TV Music

Nosa & Abbey Ojomu Ignite Revival with "Deep Calleth" from TSOAK Sessions

BN TV Events Movies Nollywood Style

BN Red Carpet Fab: Uche Montana & Nollywood Stars at 'The Betrayed' Movie Premiere in Lagos

BN TV Living TRAVEL

Did Trevor Noah Answer Your Question About South Africa? Find Out Here

BN TV Cuisine

Joyful Cook's Easy Homemade Milk Ice Cream is A Perfect Weekend Indulgence

BN TV Music

Ada Ehi’s New Single "Definitely" Celebrates Unwavering Faith

BN TV

Yemi Alade Performs Theme Song For Superhero Animated Series “Iyanu”

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The epic children’s animated series “Iyanu The Series” now has a theme song for its world premiere, performed by the Grammy award-winning singer Yemi Alade. This theme song will feature in the opening title sequence when the series premieres next year on Cartoon Network and Max.

“Iyanu The Series” is an adaptation of Dark Horse Comics/YouNeek Studios’ graphic novel series Iyanu: Child of Wonder by creator and filmmaker Roye Okupe. The series, steeped in Nigerian culture and mythology, is a Lion Forge Entertainment production with the backing of Cartoon Network and Max.

The main title theme song is a collaboration between Yemi Alade, Lion Forge Entertainment, Alcon Sleeping Giant, and Femi Agunbiade, the lead composer of the series.

“I’ve been a big fan of Yemi Alade for over a decade, so I nearly fell out of my chair when I heard she would be a part of Iyanu,” says Roye. “I’ve gone from blasting her hit single Johnny in my car in 2014 to listening to her stunning lyrics on the Iyanu theme song. This is an absolute dream come true!”

“Iyanu” is set to launch in the U.S. and across Africa in 2025. U.S. viewers can watch the series on Cartoon Network and Max, while it will be available in 44 African countries via Showmax.

Watch the theme song below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Today’s “Doing Life With…” Rach Idowu Looks Into What it Means to Live With ADHD

Financial Jennifer: Understanding Stock Investing and Why Nigerian Banks Are Selling Shares

Aderonke Adesola is Promoting the Yoruba Language & Gender Equality in Sports Media

Adesewa Olofinko: The Influence of Pan-African Women Organisation in Shaping Africa’s Narrative

Pemi Aguda, Samuel Kolawole, Uche Okonkwo & Others Shortlisted for The 2024 Caine Prize for African Writing
css.php