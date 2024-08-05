Steve Chuks Discusses Creative Duality & Rejecting Societal Norms on “Unpack With Nay”

Whether portraying Madam Gold, Udodi or Cleopatra, Steve Chuks consistently showcases remarkable duality and versatility in his creativity. How does he manage to reveal different sides of himself to the world?

In today’s episode of “Unpack With Nay,” the actor, YouTuber, and lifestyle content creator unpacks the duality of his creativity, his rejection of societal standards of masculinity, his YouTube journey, and the efforts behind building his current life with Angel Anosike.

Steve shares with Angel when he first realised his talent for playing different characters and where his passion for film and acting originated. He credits his inspiration to his mother, whom he describes as dramatic.

Watch the interview below: