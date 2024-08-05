BNxBBNaija9: Ndi Nne Crowned Heads of House & Streeze Wins Immunity

Connect with us

Ndi Nne is on a winning streak, following their first custodian challenge victory last week, which earned them immunity. This week, they have become the new Heads of House after a ballot process where the housemates cast their votes. Although their new position does not come with immunity, they enjoy the HoH condo and its attached treats. Ndi Nne received 3 votes, the highest after Zinwe, who got two votes.

As usual, the Heads of House get to invite guests to enjoy the HoH condo with them. Ndi Nne chose DoubleKay, who will enjoy the treats in the condo but are not allowed to take any back into the main house.

Meanwhile, Streeze (Toby Forge and Mayor Frosh) won the second custodian challenge. In this challenge, housemates played ‘fetch and knot’. Each pair nominated one person as the fetcher, while the other served as a guide and assembler.

They were each given a fishing rod and a blindfold. The fetching partner used the magnet attached to the rod to fish for two knots and washers from a pool of items, while the other partner guided them orally.

With their win, Streeze has gained immunity and is exempt from possible eviction from the BBNaija house this coming week. They also have the power to influence nominations for possible eviction on Saturday.

Watch Streeze win the challenge:

